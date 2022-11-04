US-NEWS-PELOSI-HUSBAND-ATTACKED-EDITORIAL-GET

U.S. Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, left, and her husband, Paul Pelosi, pose for the media outside of 10 Downing Street in central London, on Sept. 16, 2021, as she arrives for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Days after the heinous attack on Paul Pelosi by a man federal authorities have accused of plotting to kidnap his wife, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, it’s clear that too many Republican officials and their mouthpieces in the conspiracy-laden right-wing media are not taking this incident seriously.

Instead of treating it for what it is — a reprehensible breach of American values and a dangerous threat to democracy in the heat of election season — they are making jokes and spreading homophobic falsehoods. As if that’s not bad enough, some have the gall to portray themselves as victims when reasonable people push back at this cruel disinformation campaign.

