Dog at Washington County Animal Shelter

“This past year is really the first time we’ve ever been at capacity for dogs for a longer period of time,” shelter Executive Director Tammy Davis said.

 Grace Teater/Six Rivers Media

Hundreds of local animals are in need of your help. As Johnson City Press writer Grace Teater reported recently, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is at capacity for both dogs and cats.

Shelter Director Tammy Davis told Teater that the shelter is caring for 475 animals on site and another 145 in foster homes.

