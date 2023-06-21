Hundreds of local animals are in need of your help. As Johnson City Press writer Grace Teater reported recently, the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter is at capacity for both dogs and cats.
Shelter Director Tammy Davis told Teater that the shelter is caring for 475 animals on site and another 145 in foster homes.
The shelter’s dedicated staff is scrambling to care for the housed animals and keep up with the dozens of kittens coming in each day, not uncommon during the height of kitten season.
This year, Davis said the unusual influx of dogs has made their job even tougher.
Freeing up some space at the shelter would take a lot of pressure off. That’s where you come in.
Now is a great time to adopt a cat or dog into your life. There are health benefits to pet ownership, including a cure for the loneliness mental health experts say is currently plaguing people all over the country.
But adoption isn’t a decision to be made lightly. Before picking out a new pet, make sure it’s right for you.
Pets need time and attention. They need care and training. Vet bills and medications can be expensive. Animals, like us, need regular exercise to stay healthy. Some need space to run and roam.
Sadly, failed adoptions are a common sight to animal shelter workers when unprepared pet parents aren’t ready for the responsibilities necessary to care for another life.
As much as shelter workers want animals to be adopted, they want them to go to the homes that are right for them.
If you are considering a new pet, first make a few visits to the shelter and get to know the pet you’ve chosen. Talk to the shelter staff about their mannerisms and ask about their care needs. Make sure you can afford food and medications and that your home is a good fit for the pet.
Once you’re certain you’re ready, welcome your new best friend into your life with open arms and plenty of patience. Some pets and people need time to adjust to a new living situation and develop compatible routines.
Adopting a pet can be one of the best decisions of your life and theirs, but only if you’re ready.
Visit the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St., Johnson City.
— Johnson City Press
(Editor’s note: Animals are also awaiting homes at other local shelters including Petworks in Kingsport, Bridge Home in Blountville and at shelters in Hawkins County. A list of area animal shelters and pictures of pets needing homes is featured every Saturday in The Weekender’s Living section.)