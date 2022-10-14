Rejecting Virginia’s Clean Economy Act of 2020 as too expensive and too unreliable, Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced an exciting energy plan that focuses on developing still-untested carbon-free resources while calling into question the ability of current renewable technology to make up for lost capacity as the state shifts away from fossil fuels.
The plan focuses on natural gas, nuclear and renewables, and it embraces new technology to do so. Wise County and other areas of Southwest Virginia will play a critical role with a potential investment of $1 billion, including a goal of launching the first commercial small modular nuclear reactor in the nation in Southwest Virginia within the next 10 years.
At a site near Pound in Wise County, an Energy DELTA (Discovery, Education, Learning and Technology Accelerator) Lab will be constructed, a collaborative effort by the Virginia Department of Energy, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority and its business development partner InvestSWVA.
This first testing site will likely not be up and running for at least two years, but a second site also in Wise County will be announced later this month, and plans call for possible additional sites around the region. The site will be used as a laboratory for advanced solar and energy storage, according to Will Payne, managing partner of Coalfield Strategies, which is leading business development for the Energy DELTA Lab and InvestSWVA.
“We currently have a number of projects in the due diligence phase related to both sites worth over a billion dollars,” Payne said.
Youngkin said Virginia must be “all in” on nuclear energy, and he wants to deploy a small modular nuclear reactor somewhere in Southwest Virginia. Youngkin is looking ahead, further than supporters of renewable energies seem able. Our best energy option for the indefinite future is nuclear power, which already supplies about 70% of France’s energy. Nuclear reactors of this era are smaller and far safer that those of past eras and produce electricity more efficiently than most other electricity generation methods.
Why build an SMR in Southwest Virginia? “Because of geography, history and a talented workforce, Southwest is in a great position,” Chelsea Jenkins, the state’s deputy secretary for commerce and trade, said. “They have always been about energy and will always be about energy.”
“This Energy DELTA Lab project delivers on our vision to define Virginia as a force in energy innovation,” said Youngkin. “No other project like it exists in the United States. With this energy testbed, we see a commitment to transformation, encouragement for startup enterprises and support for the development of promising careers in exciting new fields.”
The project “is one more embodiment of our vision for reimagining Southwest Virginia’s economic competitiveness,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore, majority leader of the Virginia House of Delegates and InvestSWVA co-chair. “Energy is a business we know. On behalf of the region’s entire legislative delegation, I can say we believe that this research effort linked with economic development will create new opportunities for the entire region.”
It’s a significant development, not just for this region but the nation. As U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith said, it will keep Southwest Virginia “at the forefront of exciting developments in the energy sector that will one day power the world.”