Kingsport’s population has increased by more than 6,000 in the past decade and especially over the past several years. Many of those folks “aren’t from around here,” as they may often hear.
That likely means they have no clue what constitutes a low country boil as is coming up Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Kingsport Farmers Market. They might wonder if they’re in the “low country.”
If you are from around here, you know better. A low country boil is a dish that originated in the coastal plains of the Carolinas to the Georgia border. It’s traditionally a stew made with a combination of ingredients that may include chicken, okra, crab, sausage, shrimp, potatoes, onions, corn on the cob, red beans and rice. It’s a perfect dish to please a crowd and is usually eaten outdoors using a newspaper to soak up the juices. We have it on good authority that flavors are enhanced when using the Kingsport Times News.
The local recipe is called Frogmore Stew and includes such mouthwatering ingredients as shrimp, sausage, corn on the cob and new potatoes. It originated in a small low country fishing community on St. Helena Island named Frogmore, near Beaufort and Hilton Head. It’s also sometimes called Beaufort stew.
Every year the Netherland Inn Association and friends gather to make the stew as a fundraiser for the historic inn and boatyard, the birthplace of Kingsport and the only such combination site on the National Register of Historic Sites. This year it’s from 6-10 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Farmers Market at 308 Clinchfield St.
It’s an adult-only (21 and over) ticketed event for a meal of Frogmore stew with drinks and desserts included. A social hour begins at 6 p.m. with dinner service in the COVID-safe low country style beginning at 7 p.m. Stick around after dinner to dance and enjoy the music of the PF Flyer Band, which has performed from Knoxville to Southwest Virginia. The band has played college festivals, clubs and weddings and has performed at the Rhythm and Roots Reunion in Bristol. Their repertoire includes dance music from the 1960s through the 1980s, and the band has a loyal following.
This year’s low country boil will also feature a live auction. Items include a car, a bourbon basket, a Dobyns-Bennett gift basket and a gift package from the Carnegie Hotel. And if indeed you’re still “not from around here” and Frogmore stew doesn’t appeal, an alternative meal of chicken tenders, baked potato and salad is available upon advance request.
Tickets are $50 per person and include all the food and adult beverages you can eat or drink. Tickets are available online at thenetherlandinn.com (see events) or from Netherland Inn volunteers who may be reached at these phone numbers: 423-335-5552, 423-483-0932 or 423-246-1104.
All proceeds from this event will go to provide operating expenses for the preservation, restoration and programming at the historic Netherland Inn and Boatyard, one of Kingsport’s treasures.
Your support is greatly appreciated.