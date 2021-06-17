We’re closing in on Fun Fest 2021, the 40th anniversary of the summer celebration and a lineup of incredible entertainment which kicks off with Crowder on July 22.
If you love Christian music, you certainly know that Crowder is David Wallace Crowder, lead singer in the now defunct David Crowder Band before he started his solo career in 2012. He’s a dynamic singer and performer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author, and you are going to leave his concert fulfilled.
With more than 3 million records sold and three Grammy nominations, Crowder is no stranger to Fun Fest. His first solo album, “Neon Steeple,” debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and earned two Grammy nominations, a Grand Ole Opry debut and a Dove Award. The Contemporary Christian Concert is sponsored by Carter Trent Funeral Homes, Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, 88.3 WCQR and Tele-Optics Inc.
The Old Crow Medicine Show takes the stage July 23. They are an Americana string band based in Nashville that has been recording since 1998. They were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2013 and their ninth album, “Remedy,” released in 2014, won the Grammy Award for Best Folk Album.
The group’s music has been called old-time, folk, and alternative country. Along with original songs, the band performs many pre-World War II blues and folk songs.
Next is Darius Rucker on July 24, a singer and songwriter who first gained fame as the lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist of rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, which he founded in 1986 at the University of South Carolina along with Mark Bryan, Jim Sonefeld, and Dean Felber. The band released five studio albums with him as a member and charted six top 40 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Rucker co-wrote most of the songs.
Rucker embarked on a solo career in 2002 with an album of mellow R&B tunes. But he’s since found a true niche in country music with hits such as “Alright,” “Wagon Wheel,” and his latest chart single, “My Masterpiece.”
The July 22 Contemporary Christian Concert will open up with local singer-songwriter Tyla Boyd, followed by Andrew Ripp. Boyd released her first recording project titled “Forever Redeemed” in 2018. Ripp’s most recent single, “Jericho,” was released in 2020 and hit No. 1 on Christian Music Charts this year. Ripp creates music that pushes the boundaries of genre stereotypes, blending the energetic beats of pop music and adding the depth and groove of soul music.
The July 23 concert opens with Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors, who most recently released their single “I Need to Go Somewhere.” This followed their 2019 hit, “Dragons,” which quickly climbed into the Top 5 of the Billboard Folk Chart.
A road warrior for more than a decade, Holcomb spent his adulthood onstage and on the road, traveling from place to place with a catalog of vibrant, honest songs that explore the full range of American roots music. The Friday night concert is presented by Domtar Packaging, Visit Kingsport, WXBQ and WAEZ.
The Saturday Night Finale Concert opens with Jake Hoot, a Cookeville native and winner of Season 17 of NBC’s “The Voice.” He has released several tracks including the charitable song and video “Tennessee Strong,” which reached the Top 10 on the iTunes Country Singles Chart, debut single “Dangerous Thing,” special Father’s Day song “The Best Job I Ever Had,” and heartwarming love song “Nadine.” The media sponsor is WXBQ. The Eastman Fireworks Spectacular will follow Darius Rucker’s concert.
Ticket information is available at funfest.net.