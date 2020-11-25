Anyone who has served in the U.S. military knows how much it means to receive a package from home over the holidays. For soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines deployed in foreign lands where they are putting their blood, sweat and tears on the line to defend our freedom, it gives them much needed comfort and support.
Travis Coomer can tell you all about it. Being overseas during the holidays was one of the toughest times of his military deployment. What helped him keep his head up were care packages he received through Eastman’s Supplies for Soldiers campaign. Now that he’s back home, he’s paying it forward, and he hopes Kingsport and the surrounding community will help do the same.
Coomer graduated from Dobyns-Bennett High School in December 2009 and joined the U.S. Army the following month. Most recently deployed to Eastern Europe from July 2018 to May 2019, he missed nearly a full year of holidays, birthdays and celebrations. As tough as it was to be away from home, he had a great support system with family and loved ones sending letters, cards and care packages.
But others did not, and that left an impression. “Some people didn’t have anyone back home to send them anything,” said Coomer, which is why Eastman, with support from the Eastman Foundation, volunteers and the community, is continuing its annual Supplies for Soldiers campaign this year.
Community residents can purchase some of the most needed items by visiting tinyurl.com/y5mehyaj which displays a list of hygiene items, nonperishable food and practical items and entertainment items. They may visit tinyurl.com/y5pfahc4 for Eastman’s Community Catalyst page, which has information on its Supplies for Soldiers program right at the top. Last holiday season, Eastman and the Eastman communities donated more than 94,832 items to our deployed U.S. service members.
Supporters can also make a donation online through the Eastman Foundation. All monetary donations are used to purchase items for the care packages.
For those wanting to purchase items around Kingsport, there are also several Supplies for Soldiers donation drop-off locations, including Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center on Wilcox Drive, participating CVS pharmacies in Kingsport (West Stone Drive, Allandale, Memorial Boulevard, Fort Henry Drive) and Gate City, Food Lion in Church Hill, and the Sullivan County clerk’s offices.
“While the COVID-19 pandemic has created some challenges with 2020 donation collections, we are adapting to this new normal and have created new ways for people to participate and give while staying safe during this year’s campaign,” said Angela McCamy, Eastman’s Supplies for Soldiers program lead. “Last year, we shipped 1,100 care packages to 105 deployed service members and their units. We would love to do the same this year … or more!”
The deadline for donations is Monday, Dec. 7. Our defense forces are counting on your support.