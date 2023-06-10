Shown here from left to right is the Dobyns-Bennett High School’s underwater robotics team members, front row: Eesha Kothari, Natalie Nottingham, Aiden McNabb, Charles Deng and Zackary Newman; middle row: Emily Doyle, Breanna Hill, Abby Rowland, Jackson Osterhus, Lyle Musesengwa; back row: Caroline Harbin, Jakob Price and Eric Shao. Not pictured is team member Samuel Deaton.
Future scientists studying at Dobyns-Bennett High School are raising money for a trip at the end of June to compete in the 2023 MATE World Championship Competition. They need and deserve your help.
The MATE competition is an underwater remotely operated vehicle contest that annually engages a global community of learners. This year, Kingsport has the honor to be represented by a group of smart young men and women that broke through a regional competition to earn a place in the world competition in only its sixth year fielding a team.
They include Eesha Kothari, Natalie Nottingham, Aiden McNabb, Charles Deng, Zackary Newman, Emily Doyle, Breanna Hill, Abby Rowland, Jackson Osterhus, Lyle Musesengwa, Caroline Harbin, Jakob Price, Eric Shao and Samuel Deaton. They are among 3,000 robotics competition teams worldwide and are ranked the top team in Tennessee and 121st in the world.
MATE stands for Marine Advanced Technology Education. Incorporated in 1963, the international society brings together businesses, institutions, professionals, academics and students who are ocean engineers, technologists, policy makers and educators.
It publishes a peer-reviewed journal and has 31 professional committees, hosts several conferences yearly, and conducts annual competitions where students design, build and operate underwater robots, or ROVs, which compete by maneuvering through an underwater obstacle course.
This year’s competition is June 22-24 at St. Vrain Valley School District in Longmont, Colorado.
Kingsport’s team earned a spot in the competition by finishing second at a May 13 competition, the MATE Appalachian Highlands Super Regional, sponsored by STREAMWORKS and headed by Dennis Courtney.
It drew more than 300 high school and middle school students to East Tennessee State University.
Teams of students stand outside of a pool and navigate ROVs they designed and built. In a nutshell, the students put the robots through an underwater obstacle course using cameras.
Some of the sharpest minds from all around the world will compete in Colorado, where the theme this year spotlights the United Nations Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development in supporting environmental, social and governance initiatives to build a sustainable future for our ocean world.
Each year, the MATE ROV Competition gives students brand-new mission tasks to show how a ROV is used in the real world. The 2023 competition challenges its community to engineer a ROV and the necessary sensors and tooling to, for example, produce clean energy by installing floating solar panels among offshore wind farms and ensure healthy environments by monitoring the recovery of seagrass beds — all simulated within the confines of a swimming pool.
The competition is supported by the Marine Technology Society and its ROV Committee, the National Science Foundation, and other technology- and education-related organizations.
The Kingsport team has worked hard, winning the regional competition and hoping to do well at Colorado. You can support them by contacting the team and asking how you can help, at: www.dbcybertribe.com/contact-us.