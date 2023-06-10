Dobyns-Bennett underwater robotics team 2023

Shown here from left to right is the Dobyns-Bennett High School’s underwater robotics team members, front row: Eesha Kothari, Natalie Nottingham, Aiden McNabb, Charles Deng and Zackary Newman; middle row: Emily Doyle, Breanna Hill, Abby Rowland, Jackson Osterhus, Lyle Musesengwa; back row: Caroline Harbin, Jakob Price and Eric Shao. Not pictured is team member Samuel Deaton.

 RICK WAGNER/rwagner@sixriversmedia.com

Future scientists studying at Dobyns-Bennett High School are raising money for a trip at the end of June to compete in the 2023 MATE World Championship Competition. They need and deserve your help.

The MATE competition is an underwater remotely operated vehicle contest that annually engages a global community of learners. This year, Kingsport has the honor to be represented by a group of smart young men and women that broke through a regional competition to earn a place in the world competition in only its sixth year fielding a team.

