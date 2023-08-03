Brittany Casteel

Sexual assault advocate Brittany Casteel speaks Tuesday, July 25, during the announcement of expanded support for victims at Johnson City Medical Center.

 Kayla Hackney/Six Rivers Media

Rape is a monstrous crime, yet, the most underreported. The National Sexual Violence Resource Center says 63% of sexual assaults are not reported to police.

There are lots of reasons for that, and Judith Linden, an associate profession of emergency medicine at Boston University, is familiar with them. Victims “are often frightened, emotionally traumatized, and embarrassed. They often fear that they will not be believed, and they may also fear for their safety if they know the assailant or if the assailant has access to their personal information.”

Recommended for you