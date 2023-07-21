The homeless situation in Kingsport continues to be a topic of discussion on social media, but progress has been made, and more is coming.
The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count is a federal program that does a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night each January. Last January it recorded 114 homeless individuals in Kingsport, an improvement from recent years where “we generally had a number ranging between 150 to 160,” said Mayor Pat Shull in a recent city update.
And for the first quarter of this year, the mayor said the city experienced a 47% success rate in enabling homeless persons to attain a more permanent situation such as an apartment, a job, and other features of a more stable life.
“Since the city hired a social worker in 2020 we have experienced over 200 successful outcomes for formerly homeless people,” said the mayor.
He said the majority of homeless people that city workers encounter are drug addicts. That’s where the Kingsport Homeless Ministry comes in.
The ministry began with a question asked by several concerned residents on a stormy wintry night six years ago.
“Where are the homeless sleeping tonight?”
To find the answer, a group representing various churches came together and eventually visited a day care program in Charlotte, North Carolina. They returned, determined to fill gaps in the city’s effort to help the homeless.
They found that Kingsport had various organizations providing shelter, food, medical care, clothing and other services to those in need, but was not well-structured to address homeless issues in the areas of mental health services and substance abuse treatment.
They set a goal to address these issues through a facility that not only provided a place to sleep, but serve as a day care center offering space for various support agencies such as social workers, mental health professionals, drug and alcohol counselors and others.
Two years ago, the ministry secured a building in the 700 block of East Sullivan Street in downtown Kingsport and began working, and fundraising, to create a “one-stop” homeless shelter and service center offering basic medical, mental health, medication management, case management, and shower and laundry facilities.
The night shelter is to have a capacity of 35 to 40 equally divided between men and woman. Areas screened by a privacy fence would allow use as a day shelter and to provide access to services.
At the time, Don Royston, treasurer of the ministry, said “we’re trying to provide a service that’s not currently in existence for people with drug and alcohol and mental issues who are barred from other shelters in town. Our shelter will be a low-barrier shelter. That’s what we’re trying to do, to provide that step up if they’re willing to do it.”
After a lot of work, the Grace House Day Center is now active, even as renovations continue. The city’s social worker works at the center and assists homeless people by performing case management.
Your financial support will help the ministry complete the building so that it can meet its plan of full services.
The ministry has set a goal of $600,000 in a GoFundMe campaign. To date, it has received a little over $14,000. You may contribute at gofund.me/a5031be9 or by sending a check to the Kingsport Homeless Ministry at Box 1125, Kingsport, TN 37662.