The homeless situation in Kingsport continues to be a topic of discussion on social media, but progress has been made, and more is coming.

The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count is a federal program that does a count of sheltered and unsheltered people experiencing homelessness on a single night each January. Last January it recorded 114 homeless individuals in Kingsport, an improvement from recent years where “we generally had a number ranging between 150 to 160,” said Mayor Pat Shull in a recent city update.

