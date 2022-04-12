For those who grew up in parts of the Northeast, among our strongest memories of growing up was the annual fall collection and burning of leaves in the streets.
For example, the city of Ogdensburg, in the New York’s St. Lawrence River Valley, is nicknamed the Maple City, and the trees are beautiful as leaf colors turn. When finally shed, the smell of burning leaves was everywhere until it was recognized that leaf burning releases irritants that can cause respiratory problems and other health issues.
You can’t burn leaves anymore in Ogdensburg, much less in Kingsport — or so we thought. We asked around, and most folks thought that burning leaves in the city limits is prohibited.
Memory fails to reveal where we got that impression, but it is incorrect as we discovered in a press release lifting a recent city burn ban. The ban went into effect due to dry conditions and several wildfires including one on Buffalo Mountain and another in Sevier County. The Kingsport Fire Marshal’s Office stated that even though the burning of natural materials such as brush and leaves is permissible in the city, officials encourage residents to use the city’s brush pickup service.
That took us by surprise. In fact, Kingsport has the following guidelines for burning inside the city limits:
• It’s permissible to burn leaves; branches; tree limbs; twigs; lawn clippings; woody vegetation; yard trimmings; clean unpainted, uncoated wood; and untreated lumber. A fire no more than 3 feet in diameter and no more than 2 feet high must be at least 25 feet away from any structure. Any larger fires must be at least 50 feet away from any structure.
• Provisions must be made to keep the fire from spreading. Residents can be held responsible if a fire gets out of control. If your fire is in an approved fire pit with a spark arrester, the pit must be at least 15 feet from any structure and be attended at all times. You must have a means to extinguish the fire (water hose, fire extinguisher, etc.) Burning is not allowed on days with high winds, ozone days or when a burn ban has been put in place.
• It is illegal to burn the following items in Tennessee: tires and other rubber products, vinyl siding and shingles, plastics and other synthetic materials, paper products, cardboard and newspapers, asphalt shingles, demolition debris, paint, household and agricultural chemicals, aerosol and food cans, building material, coated wire, and household trash. Keep in mind that improper outdoor burning can lead to fines up to $25,000. There is no burn permit system in the city. Contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (423) 229-9440 before you burn.
That’s current law in Kingsport, but just because something is allowed doesn’t mean it’s something you should necessarily do.
Open burning poses risks to the environment and public health. Smoke pollutes the air we breathe, and exposure to these pollutants can worsen heart and lung conditions. Some ingredients in ash can pollute soil and groundwater.
There are plenty of issues of greater importance that city leaders must deal with other than open burning. But we feel certain the fire department would agree that this ordinance needs a second look.
Kingsport and Tennessee would also be the better for prohibiting open burning in the city, with some notable exceptions such as campfires and small patio/yard pits.