OPED-USAFGHAN-TERRORIST-EDITORIAL-ZUM

Osama bin Laden, right, and top deputy Ayman al-Zawahri, left, on television, April 15, 2002, Jalalabad, Afghanistan. (Al-Jazeera/Zuma Press/TNS)

 Al-Jazeera

Editor’s note: Guest editorials may not necessarily reflect the opinion of the newspaper. The following is from Bloomberg Opinion.

Like Osama bin Laden, his predecessor as leader of al-Qaida, Ayman al-Zawahri had the blood of thousands of innocents on his hands. His death, announced by the White House on Monday, should be welcomed not just in the United States but everywhere his terrorist organization has wrought havoc over the past decades.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video