If other counties mirrored Scott County’s program of putting offenders to work at a profit, rather than locking them up at a loss, they wouldn’t need to spend as much time and money on expensive jail expansions and regional jails such as the one at Duffield.
It seems inappropriate to use those convicted of lesser crimes to in effect work off their sentence. It is reminiscent of the chain gangs of the last century where groups of convicts were forced to labor at tasks such as road construction, ditch digging or farming.
But no one is assigned to do work in Scott’s alternative sentencing work program. They volunteer because it’s a win-win proposition.
Rather than spend 24 hours a day in a jail cell, participants work during the day and go home at night.
In doing so, they learn work skills through classes and on-the-job training that can provide gainful employment when their sentence is satisfied.
The county saves the cost of locking people up under expensive supervision, feeding them and taking care of all their needs. Instead, it gains income from a labor force. The program began in July 2019, and over a year’s time brought the county nearly $100,000 in new revenue. At the same time, it saved the county substantial amounts it otherwise would have paid the regional jail to house the county’s inmates.
In September 2019, a couple of months after the program was created, Scott County had to pay for 217 inmates at Duffield, though it had only budgeted for an average daily population of 184, said Commonwealth’s Attorney Andy Johnson.
“That’s 217 inmates times $41.13 a day (per inmate) times 365 days, and you can imagine … that’s an astronomical number,” Johnson said.
Indeed, it equates to $258 a day, or $94,217 over a year.
“The financials are great, but most importantly, we’ve had eight participants complete our program,” coordinator Justin Venable said last July. “We’ve had 86 signed up. Right now, total active participants, we have 48. Of those 48, 90% and above are well on their way to completing the program.”
Last year the program partnered with various sites across the county in need of beautification work or other improvements such as the horse park in Dungannon, Bush Mill in Nickelsville, Crossroads Community Center, Appalachian Community Action and Development Agency, and several county schools.
In a recent update, officials said the program currently has 60 participants, 46 of whom are active. Venable said the program has generated more than $150,000 in revenue, and the jail cost savings for the current fiscal year exceeds $470,000. “In comparison, our total for last (fiscal) year was $634,000, so we’re well on pace to go over that, even with the conditions that we’re in right now. So we’re looking at over $920,000 in jail cost savings alone that will not be paid in. Our total jail cost savings to date is over $1.1 million.”
Total savings, including revenue, labor costs and jail cost savings, are $1.7 million. “We’re very proud of that,” Venable said. “And again, once we can get back to a little bit of normalcy, we can hopefully see that grow and continue to bump up and save.”
There is always work to do. And unfortunately, counties always have inmates available as a work force. It’s a perfect marriage.