Any member of Kingsport’s significant senior community can give you directions to the Haggle Shop. And if you ask, they might be able to offer a story about owner Joyce Grills. Younger trendsetters who regularly peruse Haggle’s three floors of antiques for that particular accent piece to finish off a room also know and respect Joyce for her dedication and hard work.
For nearly 60 years Joyce, with husband Bob who passed in 2016, has dabbled in things that have withstood the test of time. Joyce has, too, withstood the test of time, but now it’s time to prepare to hang that “CLOSED” sign for the last time.
The announcement that Haggle Shop Antiques in downtown Kingsport will close June 30 elicits an emotional response from those who know and appreciate Joyce Grills as the city’s most experienced purveyor of antiques.
They’re happy that she will give well-earned time to herself, but sad that the Haggle Shop will soon be but a memory — unless, that is, someone steps up to keep it going. We can only hope.
Bob and Joyce Grills opened their first antique store in 1964 and had various locations over the years before settling at 147 Broad St. in the mid-1980s. The building used to be home to Ball Brothers Furniture, and part of it once was Montgomery Ward. At one time it operated across the street. When Bob Grills died, daughter Kim Burke came on board to help her mother. Danny and Joann Mellons, the latter a niece by marriage of Joyce Grills, have also been helping operate the store.
In a letter to her many dealers who have booths at the shop, Grills wrote that the last few years have been stressful. “I have dedicated myself to building a business that I am proud of — one that the community has relied on to provide quality antiques and honest service. However, at this point in my life, I need to downsize my responsibility and focus on my health and family,” she wrote.
“It might even turn out that the next owner of 147 Broad Street will want to continue using the building as an antiques mall, in which case, this transition will feel merely like a new beginning rather than an end.”
Her plans are to liquidate the family’s sale items as much as possible and give dealers time to sell out and possibly find new locations, close the business June 30 and possibly auction off the remaining items before selling the building.
“I hate to see them close down,” said Pat Houchens, who with husband Jerry and their son and daughter operate P&J Antiques across Broad Street in the former Charles Department Store building. “We had such a big group of people at one time but most everybody passed away.” Houchens said she started with a half-booth space at the Haggle Shop in 1989, an interest and hobby that grew into a passion for antiques and P&J Antiques. An expansion of P&J used to be in the same building the Haggle Shop once had, now home to LampLight Theatre.
The Haggle Shop and P&J are the two largest antique malls in Kingsport and among the largest in the Tri-Cities, a tradition for which Kingsport is well-known in the region and that would do the city well if preserved.
Joyce Grills and the family are to be congratulated on decades of service to the community. We join her many friends in wishing her all the best.