The Wise County Board of Supervisors close a special called meeting after voting to rescind a June 29 pay raise that would have more than doubled each member’s annual pay.

At the moment, the eight members of the Wise County Board of Supervisors are paid $7,835 annually for their service. There are occasional special meetings, but the board meets once per month on a regular basis, which equates to $653 per meeting.

That’s a rather healthy reimbursement to attend a single meeting, but if you figure board reimbursement on hours actually worked, board members are very well paid, to say the least. For the first five months of this year the board met five times. At $653 a meeting, that’s $3,365 in total reimbursement January through May.

