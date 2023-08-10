At the moment, the eight members of the Wise County Board of Supervisors are paid $7,835 annually for their service. There are occasional special meetings, but the board meets once per month on a regular basis, which equates to $653 per meeting.
That’s a rather healthy reimbursement to attend a single meeting, but if you figure board reimbursement on hours actually worked, board members are very well paid, to say the least. For the first five months of this year the board met five times. At $653 a meeting, that’s $3,365 in total reimbursement January through May.
A review of the minutes of those five meetings shows that in total, they lasted less than eight hours. And so, through May, Wise supervisors were paid about $453 an hour to conduct the public’s business. The average hourly rate for physicians in Virginia is $134 an hour. The president of the United States makes $192 per hour.
But in approving the county’s annual budget at the June 29 meeting, the board voted to increase their reimbursement, substantially. Then, it backed off that raise in a meeting requested by Supervisors Tim Boardwine and Fred Luntsford.
Wise County Attorney Karen Mullins said the meeting request stemmed from the board discussion of a proposed increase of $1,000 per month per supervisor — $12,000 annually — along with a $1,000 annual stipend for the board chair. Boardwine and Luntsford moved to approve the monthly raise “by” $1,000, Mullins said, but discussion before the vote included comments from board Chair J.H. Rivers that the motion would allow a raise “up to” $1,000. Mullins said information on the raise’s budget cost also raised confusion.
The June 29 vote would have increased each supervisor’s annual reimbursement from $7,835 ($653 a meeting) to $20,227 ($1,686 per meeting.) The board chairperson would have increased from $9,198 annually ($767 per meeting), to $22,1998 ($1,850 per meeting).
Yes, the cost of living is up. But the average resident of Wise County earns $21,132 annually. And supervisors voted for about the same, for a single meeting, once per month? The raises would have totaled nearly $100,000 annually.
When the board met again, it rescinded the huge raises and instead settled for the same 5% cost of living increase it approved for all county employees, including themselves. And so, board members will be receiving $8,227, or $686 per meeting, with the board chairperson receiving $9,198 annually, or $767 per meeting.
As is, any raise at all beats neighboring counties by a long shot. The last time Scott County supervisors saw a pay raise was 2006. Lee County? Thirty years ago.