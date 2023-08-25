With all of the rain of late, some Kingsport newcomers are wondering if they’ve moved to the Tropics, while longtime residents are admitting it’s been wetter than usual this summer.
Indeed, by mid-August, the city had received twice the annual average rainfall for the month.
Kingsport gets about 43 inches of rain any given year, and with four months to go, more than 32 inches had fallen by Aug. 15. By far, August has been the wettest month of the year, and it’s not over yet.
Typically, the city receives 3.6 inches of rain per month, and that more or less held true through July, although January was above average with 4.6 inches.
But in the first two weeks of August, more more than 6 inches of rain had fallen.
The most rain the city has ever received in a single month was nearly a century ago when 14.1 inches was recorded in May 1929. The wettest year in the city’s history was just two years prior, a total of 60.1 inches for all of 1927. But the second wettest was just four years ago, when we recorded 59.8 inches for 2019.
Will we set a record this year? That remains to be seen, but our newest residents are wondering if this is the usual weather pattern for these parts.
A Facebook poster wrote, “We just moved here. We are a few miles from Bays Mountain, near West Stone Drive. So, is Kingsport, or Tennessee in general, a rainy state? Maybe it’s the higher elevation and mountains? We came from Wisconsin so I feel like I swapped snow for rain. Not complaining, just trying to learn about our new home.”
There were lots of responses, including:
• “No it’s not. This rainfall has been crazy! Normally we have beautiful weather. It should be in the 90s still with sunshine.”
• “August is usually dry as dirt here. Our weather is changing just like everywhere else. I feel like we basically have North Georgia weather here now ... and welcome to Kingsport!”
• “This weather is unusual for this area. We generally have some rain but it seems to be a lot more this year. And the storms have been crazy.”
Wrote another newcomer: “We moved here from Washington state in June. Feels like we traded cold rain for warm rain. But we love it.”
And another, “We also came from Washington state. I hate the rain but warm is definitely better than cold.”
As Mark Twain — or maybe it was Will Rogers — once said, if you don’t like the weather, wait a minute. Or maybe it was wait a day.
