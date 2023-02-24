TVA Fossil Fuels

Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeffrey Lyash speaks with the Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Valley Authority touted plans for a new study of clean energy adoption opportunities throughout the region’s economy. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press)

 C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press

Will the Tennessee Valley Authority buy into “woke energy” now that President Biden has stacked the board of directors? According to the Washington Examiner, Biden intends to “destroy the fossil fuel industry no matter the consequence ... this administration has shuttered pipelines, denied permits, and cut off development bank financing for oil and gas.”

To get it done, the administration has turned to “an alliance of green activists, big business, and woke culture warriors pushing for environmental, social, and governance regulations, with the ultimate goal of using state power to crush and defund companies and individuals that don’t bend the knee to the current regime’s political will.”

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.