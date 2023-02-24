Tennessee Valley Authority President Jeffrey Lyash speaks with the Times Free Press from the TVA Chattanooga Office Complex in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Valley Authority touted plans for a new study of clean energy adoption opportunities throughout the region’s economy. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press)
Will the Tennessee Valley Authority buy into “woke energy” now that President Biden has stacked the board of directors? According to the Washington Examiner, Biden intends to “destroy the fossil fuel industry no matter the consequence ... this administration has shuttered pipelines, denied permits, and cut off development bank financing for oil and gas.”
To get it done, the administration has turned to “an alliance of green activists, big business, and woke culture warriors pushing for environmental, social, and governance regulations, with the ultimate goal of using state power to crush and defund companies and individuals that don’t bend the knee to the current regime’s political will.”
TVA, the nation’s largest public utility, has been under pressure to cave to Biden’s alleged climate change goals and has announced a new study of “clean energy adoption opportunities throughout the region’s economy.”
Mainly, those are solar and wind, which are reliable generators of power when it’s sunny and windy, which it always isn’t.
As to the upcoming TVA study, it will “look for ways to reduce carbon pollution that spurs climate change.” It’s to be noted here that science has yet to determine whether carbon pollution is causing climate change, but that aside, TVA expects the review to last 18 months.
“Simply put, this initiative will accelerate a clean energy economy and support the economic competitiveness of the region,” said TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash.
The issue is TVA’s earlier decision to stick with another fossil fuel — gas — to replace some of the generation from the aging coal-burning Cumberland Fossil Plant in Tennessee, which is slated to shut down. The utility has replaced coal units with gas previously.
Currently, TVA’s generation capacity of more than 33,700 megawatts includes 39% nuclear, 19% coal, 26% natural gas and 11% hydro. Wind and solar make up 3%.
Lyash has said natural gas is the “only mature technology available today that could be in operation at Cumberland to provide firm, dispatchable power” to replace the generation of the first unit at the plant before it shuts down in 2026. He’s up against the likes of Gaby Sarri-Tobar of the Center for Biological Diversity’s Energy Justice program, who said that “TVA needs to build a just, 100% renewable system.”
However, the Institute for Energy Research says that a 100% renewable energy system is a myth. The notion of energy justice, i.e., equity, affordability, accessibility and participation in the energy system regardless of race, nationality, income or geographic location, seems devoid of logic.
But one way TVA could cut costs is in-house. Lyash is the highest paid federal employee and was paid nearly $9.8 million in salary, performance bonuses and benefits last fiscal year. TVA’s other top executives were given compensation packages in 2022 ranging from just over $2 million up to $3.5 million. TVA directors, who meet four times a year, are paid $327,126 per year, or around $82,000 per meeting.
Then-President Donald Trump blasted TVA for paying its executives what he said were “ridiculous” salaries and bonuses for government jobs, noting that TVA paid far more for its executives than the federal government pays Cabinet officers. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, a Memphis Democrat, has introduced legislation for more transparency from TVA about its employee compensation and also says Lyash is overpaid.
“It is well past time for the board of directors to get realistic about TVA salaries and to do so fairly and transparently,” Cohen said.