There are few days of the year lacking a commemorative event. Every new year presents World Braille Day on Jan. 4 and they proceed from there — hundreds of them — and a list can be found by Googling “commemorative days in 2021.”
Some are humorous — for instance Popcorn Day, World Day Without Facebook, and April Fools’ Day. Some are just ridiculous, i.e., Groundhog Day, Pillow Fight Day, Naked Gardening Day and No Pants Day.
Some needing desperately high visibility and participation include World Logic Day, Hugging Day and Random Acts of Kindness Day. And some are important, including Cancer Day, Endangered Species Day, AIDS Vaccine Day, Suicide Prevention Day and World Oceans Day.
Why is World Oceans Day important? Because according to the World Economic Forum, life on Earth cannot exist without the oceans. But the oceans and the tremendous life that inhabits them are under threat.
Covering more than 70% of the planet’s surface, oceans regulate our climate, supply much of the oxygen we breathe, provide homes to an extraordinarily diverse variety of life, and are an incredible source of healthy food for billions of people. Seafood is our last major food source that’s truly wild, and it provides food security for millions of people around the world who rely on it as their primary source of protein, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.
But 34% of global fisheries are overfished, in large part due to illegal and destructive fishing. Our oceans are being polluted with more than 500 billion pounds of plastic alone predicted to enter the oceans by 2025, killing untold ocean wildlife through ingestion or entanglement.
The U.S. is responsible for far more of the plastic polluting the world’s oceans than previously thought, a new study published in the Journal Science reveals. When it comes to the countries that contributed the most to coastal plastic pollution, we could rank as high as third in the world.
Many pesticides and nutrients used in agriculture end up in the coastal waters, resulting in oxygen depletion that kills marine plants and shellfish. Factories and industrial plants discharge sewage and other runoff directly into the oceans and some nations dump their garbage into the ocean. The top six countries for ocean garbage are China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Thailand.
You can make a difference.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recommends we conserve water to reduce runoff and wastewater that ends up in the ocean. Choose nontoxic chemicals and properly dispose of herbicides, pesticides and cleaning products.
Cut down on waste by bringing a reusable bag to the market and energy by shutting off lights and not oversetting the thermostat. And volunteer for community cleanups at lakes and along streams. Doesn’t sound like much, but collectively we can make a huge difference.