You can’t judge a place by numbers. It’s the people that matter. In declaring Sullivan the best county in Tennessee as a place to retire, Stacker.com relies on such data as weather, crime rates, housing costs, restaurants, golf courses, exercise facilities, the number of doctors and the like. Stacker analyzes such data to draw conclusions, but communities are made up of people, and Stacker doesn’t do interviews.
To be sure, we don’t disagree that Sullivan is one of the best counties in the state in which to live, whether or not you’re a retiree. For that matter, so is most anywhere in Northeast Tennessee. But the numbers aside, there’s so much more that could also have been factored in.
Yes, we have good weather and four seasons, but there also are mountains and valleys and rivers and lakes in one of the most geographically beautiful areas in the country. There are mountain ranges on both sides of the nation, but while the Rockies are much younger, longer and higher, the Appalachians over a half-billion years have weathered to rounded peaks with unmatched beauty, offering better climbing, trails, white water and parks, as are found here.
Then too, while the North had an industrial economy based on manufacturing, the South had an agricultural economy focused on farming, and the lifestyles that evolved are much different. Here, more so than in Western Tennessee for instance, the defining features of Southern life are more pronounced, enjoyed and welcomed.
Perhaps in part, that’s why the people in these parts are remembered by folks who pass through and why some of them choose to pull up stakes and move here. Over the years, we have run untold letters to the editor offering thanks for services rendered by complete strangers.
Often, folks were on the way to somewhere else when their vehicle suffered a flat tire, ran out of gas or broke down. They didn’t have long to wait for help to get that tire changed, or someone to fetch them enough gas to get to a station, or even offer overnight lodging for a repair. Sometimes they suffered illness and wrote to thank the hospital and medical staff for excellent care.
Stacker reported, “Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.” And it says Sullivan County is just such a location.
Says Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable, “I’m not surprised we’re the best county in the state for retirees. I’m surprised we’ve been discovered as such by a group like this. It just makes sense when you look at the criteria. We’ve known for years that people looking to retire of course want to move to an area with excellent health care, a low crime rate and low cost of living. We’ve got all those things and more.”
Indeed Mayor Venable. We’ve got the people.
The volunteer spirit comes from more than just a nickname for the state. People here live it every day as they go about their lives. We often hear from new arrivals how friendly folks here are and how willing to lend a helping hand, or just to chat. That’s because we’re all neighbors.