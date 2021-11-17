Little unites us more than a common threat, or conversely, a worthwhile goal. And it’s hard to beat the sense of camaraderie and achievement that results from folks coming together to do something on behalf of all of us. Such an opportunity presents itself to every Kingsport neighborhood. Will you step forward to take advantage of it?
For more than a quarter-century, folks in South Central Kingsport have been leading the way and thoroughly enjoying an experience that keeps them coming back, even a generation after it began. Residents pick a Saturday every fall to don bright yellow safety vests and walk the yards, alleys and streets with grabbers, picking up all manner of trash including discarded bottles, paper and assorted litter. It’s the annual Fall Neighborhood Trash Pickup in Riverview and the Dale-Maple-Sevier-Oak Street area.
This year dozens showed up to collect trash and beautify their neighborhood with the support of Keep Kingsport Beautiful, a city agency operated by Executive Director Sharon Hayes. Nor is this the only neighborhood so involved.
“The Keep Kingsport Beautiful organization holds several trash pickups in the city during the spring and fall,” says Hayes, as part of the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s No Trash November. Johnnie Mae Swagerty with the New Vision Youth Group, which helps organize volunteers, says the idea of keeping the neighborhood clean is catching on fast. “The amount of litter collected every year is rapidly going down,” she observed.
“Today, everybody’s trash bags were only about half-full because more people are paying attention to the litter discarded in their yards. They’re taking pride in keeping their own areas clean. We also appreciate our friends at Mountain States Speech and Hearing who volunteered their Saturday morning to help make the streets look spiffy.”
Hayes says pride in keeping your yard clean means pride in your community, and that hopefully, that spirit will grow to other neighborhoods not already involved. “It would be awesome to get other Kingsport neighborhoods involved in litter and trash pickup,” she said. “Right now, there are very few neighborhoods who come together to do these kinds of activities.”
And here’s the kind of support you can get from Keep Kingsport Beautiful: It will provide the trash bags, latex gloves and even the trash grabbers for every single volunteer. “By partnering with our friends at Kingsport Public Works and various civic groups, we can make it happen for our friends and neighbors,” Hayes said.
Kingsport needs other neighborhood leaders to organize campaigns in the spring, or fall, or both. If you’d like to organize a trash pickup event for the spring and fall in your neighborhood, call Keep Kingsport Beautiful at (423) 392-8814 for more information and assistance in setting up pickup dates, times and organizing volunteers.
You’ll get to know your neighbors much better and will take pride in your efforts and your neighborhood every time you come home.