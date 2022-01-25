Tillman “Tim” Carlton Ferrell, 83, of Church Hill, died Jan. 15 at Holston Valley Medical Center. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.
Tim Ferrell was an American hero. But in the state of Tennessee, there was no order for flags to be lowered on his behalf.
Every day, an average of 245 U.S. military veterans die. Few are honored with flags lowered. Nor are they lowered for former law enforcement officers or firefighters.
There are any number of persons who work in occupations where there is high risk of injury or death. They include EMTs, corrections officers, construction workers, registered nurses, electrical workers, truck drivers, steelworkers, roofers, and the list goes on and on. They don’t get flags lowered either.
But the state of Tennessee, as well as Idaho, Ohio, West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and South Carolina and no doubt more to come, will entertain legislation this year that will “require” flags be flown at half-staff one day a year in recognition of abortions.
To be clear, while we do not support abortion under most circumstances (rape and incest being notable exceptions), we believe that is a decision ultimately best made by the mother and, if she believes in a higher power, a conversation with that being. The last entity that should have a say is government.
The flag-lowering bill originates from a Virginia-based anti-abortion organization called the Day of Tears, which seeks to get similar legislation passed in every state. Sponsor Rep. Barbara Ehardt of Idaho Falls said the resolution “seeks to honor and help us remember those that have passed on.” Take that at face value and we’d keep flags at half-staff every day of the year.
Ordering flags to be lowered statewide for a medical procedure that at this point is perfectly legal borders on disingenuous at least.
It’s no more than one more play for those wanting to stick their nose where it doesn’t belong.