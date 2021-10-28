Sentencing criminals to prison not only serves as punishment for crimes against society but discourages others from breaking the law. But neither purpose is served when felony theft goes unpunished, as in the case of Carla Marie Dykes.
Dykes was given a position of responsibility as treasurer by both the Church Hill Rescue Squad and the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association and then set about stealing tens of thousands of dollars, using the rescue squad’s credit card as her own.
She stole at least $47,073 from the rescue squad between January 2013 and August 2020. According to a report from the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, Dykes used the rescue squad’s debit card to make electronic withdrawals on at least 94 separate occasions to pay her mortgage, car payment, cable television and internet bills, and to buy meals, cigarettes, vacation accommodations and even iTunes gift cards.
She paid the rescue squad back for some of these expenses, but not with her money.
To cover the shortages resulting from her theft, investigators say Dykes took advantage of her position as treasurer of the fireman’s association to transfer their money and pay Church Hill Rescue Squad expenses totaling $32,808. Dykes admitted she used association funds to pay bills for the rescue squad after the rescue squad’s bank account was closed due to lack of funds.
In August 2020 the association removed her from her position as treasurer, and she was suspended by the rescue squad for dereliction of duty and conduct unbecoming a member, pending an investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office working in conjunction with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
In addition to the thefts, the investigation found that “both of these nonprofit organizations had similar weaknesses that failed to prevent theft or improper activity,” said State Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “The former treasurer was given too much control over financial operations without adequate oversight.” Both organizations have indicated they have corrected or will correct their internal control deficiencies.
Dykes appeared in Hawkins County Criminal Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft.
She was ordered to pay $10,408 in restitution to the association and $4,665 to the rescue squad. Why so little? Because Dykes made partial restitution to the association in the amount of $22,400 prior to her guilty plea.
All well and good. But there’s still the matter of punishment for felony theft. For that, Dykes got nothing. Oh, she has to report to a probation officer for six years, but for stealing at least $47,000, she got no jail time.
The message this seems to send is that in some jurisdictions at least, you may embezzle at will and get out of going to prison by just paying it back over time. Is there a monetary limit on that? Where’s the punishment?