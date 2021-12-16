Tennessee has 56 state parks and 16 of them have swimming pools — well, had swimming pools until COVID-19 came along and closed them the past two years. Now the state’s taking stock of its pools and has decided to close at least eight of them, five of which are in Northeast Tennessee — including Kingsport’s Warriors Path State Park.
However, on the same day that announcement was made, the state said it will be asking for input from Bristol residents on the future of Steele Creek Park, including adding a miniature golf course, installing a zip line and building a swimming pool. They’re going to close some pools and build others?
Is Kingsport getting short-changed? How about the other area state parks that are losing pools? They include David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Lawrenceburg, Roan Mountain State Park, Panther Creek State Park in Morristown and Cove Lake State Park in Caryville.
Communities were all told the same thing: “The swimming pools were closed in 2020 and 2021 due to complications related to COVID-19. Reopening the pools is unfeasible due to aging facilities, declining visitation pre-COVID-19 and high expenses. Tennessee State Parks has allocated $400,000 for each park to invest in new outdoor recreation activities. State parks officials encourage Tennesseans to voice their opinions on options for alternative, year-round outdoor recreational operations at each park.”
The state was more specific: “At David Crockett Birthplace State Park the pool is 46 years old and visitation is down. At Roan Mountain State Park the pool is 41 years old and visitation is down. At Warriors Path State Park the pool is 59 years old, visitation is down, a public pool (Meadowview) exists nearby and swimming in the lake is available. At Panther Creek State Park the pool is 36 years old, visitation is down, lake swimming opportunities exist and a public splashpad is five miles away. And at Cove Lake State Park the pool is 72 years old and visitation is down.”
There’s something curious about the lower visitation numbers at state parks pre-COVID. In January, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported that “In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, record numbers of people stayed home in tents, campers and RVs they took with them to Tennessee’s state parks.
“Camping in the last two months of 2020 reached historic highs in state-run parks, according to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation that oversees them. Four of the top 10 camping months ever in state parks happened in 2020, most likely driven by visitors seeking the outdoors during the coronavirus pandemic,” the newspaper reported.
“In July 2020, there were 56,033 camping nights sold in Tennessee, which makes June, July and October of this year the top three months ever recorded, officials said. There were 48,350 camping nights sold in September, making it the sixth best month ever. The November total for 2020 was the overall 32nd best month ever, according to state figures.”
The state has some explaining to do. Right now they’re drowning in contradiction.