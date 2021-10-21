Is there more to the story about the state’s refusal to sign off on the next big regional development in Northeast Tennessee, the Boones Creek Incentive District just north of Johnson City? Is interference coming from outside? It wouldn’t be the first time.
Early in 2019, the state began a multimillion-dollar project to transform Interstate 26’s Exit 17 into a diverging diamond configuration more conducive to traffic flow. Gov. Bill Lee signed legislation to create a 950-acre district where 75% of new sales tax revenue will be used to incentivize tenants. Businesses seeking to locate there could apply for incentive money to offset the cost of property acquisition, design or construction, similar to the same incentive law The Pinnacle used to develop at Bristol.
A team of developers revealed plans in September 2019 for a massive project in the district, which included several restaurants, a 150,000-square-foot wholesale retail space, a five-story hotel, a 212,000-square-foot residential complex, and a medley of other retail opportunities. At the time, designs showed the proposed development stretching across 100 acres of property sandwiched between Boones Creek Road and Bart Green Drive just off I-26.
Mark Larkey, a former Washington County commissioner and part of the development team, said it submitted the development plan with all required documents to Johnson City, which approved it and forwarded it to the state.
But Commissioner of Revenue David Gerregano refused to sign it “even after an in-person meeting in Nashville,” Larkey said.
According to Larkey, Gerregano wanted to know the development’s prospective tenants but “as is typical for these” projects, the developers are under nondisclosure agreements with those retailers. “We believe it’s a fair question to ask the commissioner of revenue if disclosure of tenants was a requirement of approval for previous agreements,” Larkey said.
For the state to approve the district, it must demonstrate that it is reasonably anticipated to draw at least 1 million visitors, generate $2 million in state sales tax, and require at least $20 million in capital investment. The department has communicated that approval of the project depends on a specific development plan that clearly meets that requirement, says Gerregano’s department.
But surely that can be done without naming the prospective tenants who won’t sign off on the deal until the state does. For that matter, according to state Sen. Rusty Crowe, a state law passed years ago would keep those conversations confidential. So what’s the problem?
Early last year, former Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey was tapped by The Pinnacle to help with legislation that would prevent businesses located there from relocating to the Boones Creek site.
“All we care about is that they don’t poach from existing sites, period,” said Ramsey at the time. He said the legislation would ensure that businesses that The Pinnacle pulled from throughout the area “won’t benefit from state tax breaks twice.”
As we said at the time, perhaps that should have been written into the original incentive district legislation. Doing so after the fact seems an inappropriate government intrusion in the marketplace in an attempt to protect a single private development.
Larkey said the commissioner’s failure to sign off on the project has already cost two specific deals. There should be immediate interference in this project from the governor’s office to ensure that the needed retail and services, and the construction and full-time jobs it will generate, move forward as expeditiously as possible.
