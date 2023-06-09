Formerly Sullivan North, the educational complex on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport opened in 1980 as a county high school.

The high school closed in 2021 with students transferring to the new West Ridge High School, was sold to Kingsport which initially planned to turn it into a middle school, began housing vocational classes which continue to expand, was turned into a district athletic complex, and now is planned to become a large elementary school.

