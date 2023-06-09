Formerly Sullivan North, the educational complex on John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport opened in 1980 as a county high school.
The high school closed in 2021 with students transferring to the new West Ridge High School, was sold to Kingsport which initially planned to turn it into a middle school, began housing vocational classes which continue to expand, was turned into a district athletic complex, and now is planned to become a large elementary school.
What a trip — and a costly one. Kingsport paid $20 million to purchase Sullivan North, began spending $18 million to renovate it as a middle school while using some of that money to turn it into a city district sports complex, and may invest up to an additional $32 million to turn it into a 750-student elementary school.
Last year, Indiana opened a new 800-student elementary school for $20 million, and next year Virginia will open a new 800-student elementary school at a cost of $40 million. Kingsport’s total investment for a 43-year-old building may exceed $55 million; construction costs continue to rise. West Ridge High School, built for more than twice the number of students, cost $75 million.
Be that as it may, the city has poured enough money into the complex that it has no choice but to see it through. How the building will shape up remains to be seen, since the Tennessee College of Applied Technology has announced an expansion of courses there with even more in the future. Vocational education has seen a resurgence, and the American economy needs these classes.
The college currently offers instruction in the building trades and licensed practical nursing. In August, it will add automotive, collision repair and diesel equipment technology with a focus on hybrid engines.
In the future, it may add construction equipment operator training, among other courses.
The college is part of the Kingsport Academic Village, which includes the Regional Center for Applied Technology, Regional Center for Health Professions, Kingsport Center for Higher Education, Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing, and the Pal Barger Center for Automotive Technology.
With all of that, a new middle school EXCEL program modeled after D-B EXCEL might also locate at the former North campus. That comes from a new study that changed Kingsport’s plan to relocate Sevier Middle School to North. Instead, Sevier will stay right where it is, as several elementary schools close with those students to transfer to the new elementary school at North.
Likely, Kingsport could have built a new school for less that it’s spending on North, but when all is said and done, it will have a multifunction complex at the former North High, heavily used by students of all ages — unless something else changes, and it is expected to.
Kingsport’s school population is expected to continue to grow over the next 10 years by from 300 to 800 new students. What then will be the path forward? As of today Kingsport has one high school, two middle schools, eight elementary schools and three special purpose educational facilities. But not for much longer.