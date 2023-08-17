Court division closing - C. Bascom Slemp Federal Building

Federal court officials are considering elimination of the westernmost division of the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Virginia. Court and probation operations in the C. Bascom Slemp Federal Building have phased out since 2019, although the first-floor post office remains open.

Another victim of the continued population decline in Southwest Virginia appears to be the historic and architecturally significant C. Bascom Slemp Federal Building at Big Stone Gap in Wise County.

The public has been invited to comment on a proposal to eliminate the Big Stone Gap Division of the Western District Court of Virginia. But odds are the die has already been cast since the district’s population no longer supports a division just 60 miles from the next federal courthouse at Abingdon.

