Federal court officials are considering elimination of the westernmost division of the U.S. District Court’s Western District of Virginia. Court and probation operations in the C. Bascom Slemp Federal Building have phased out since 2019, although the first-floor post office remains open.
Another victim of the continued population decline in Southwest Virginia appears to be the historic and architecturally significant C. Bascom Slemp Federal Building at Big Stone Gap in Wise County.
The public has been invited to comment on a proposal to eliminate the Big Stone Gap Division of the Western District Court of Virginia. But odds are the die has already been cast since the district’s population no longer supports a division just 60 miles from the next federal courthouse at Abingdon.
Virginia has two federal district courts, the Eastern District Court and the Western District Court. Combined, they cover all federal civil and criminal litigation in Virginia. The Western District has seven divisions, located at Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg, Roanoke, Danville, Abingdon and Big Stone Gap. The Big Stone Gap Division encompasses Wise, Lee, Scott and Dickenson counties and the city of Norton.
A committee of the Western District has recommended eliminating the Big Stone Gap Division, with its workload to be transferred to Abingdon.
The federal building was built between 1911 and 1913, a three-story, seven-bay, stone building in the Second Renaissance Revival style. The building is named for Congressman C. Bascom Slemp, 1870-1943, a six-time Republican congressman representing Virginia’s 9th Congressional District.
The Big Stone Gap Division has seen fading activity since U.S. District Judge Glen M. Williams took inactive status 13 years ago; Judge Williams died two years later. Today, the stairwell entrance to the courthouse’s second and third floors is blocked, while the first floor post office remains open. Much of the division’s case management was moved to Abingdon by 2013, and the federal probation office has also moved to Abingdon.
The Big Stone Gap federal jury pool has been combined with the Abingdon pool since the late 1990s.
In the last census decade from 2010 to 2020, the nine counties comprising Southwest Virginia lost more than 27,000 residents, a 9% decline. That continued a trend from previous decades. Buchanan, Lee, Wise and Dickenson counties had the four largest population declines by percentage of any of the state’s 133 counties and cities.
Russell and Tazewell counties also had double-digit losses and were sixth- and eighth-worst in the state. None of the nine counties or two cities gained population during the decade. As coal continued to decline, so did the region, with young adults moving to find work and retail businesses closing due to a loss of customers and a shrinking labor pool.