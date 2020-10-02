As skaters will attest, there’s a lot more to a skate park than one or more “rooms” with various obstacles, and it is that specialized knowledge and personal wish list of what a skate park should include that Kingsport city officials are after.
In a recent agreement with Domtar, among the city’s major industries, Kingsport is relocating Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park to near Brickyard Park, which currently houses four ball fields, a Miracle Field and an adaptive playground. That’s because of a major expansion of Domtar that will consume the current skate park.
Domtar will contribute $500,000 to the project, and the city wants to do it right. It’s in the process of acquiring professional design services for a planning phase and says public involvement will be an important aspect of designing and building the new park.
“Skate park design as a whole can be broken into two main categories. There is usability, how the park is used by skaters, and functionality, how the park is used by the broader public and skaters when they’re not physically rolling around the facility,” according to publicskateparkguide.org.
Usability concerns include flow, traffic, speed, difficulty, visibility within the skating area, and stylistic discipline. Functional concerns include capacity, seating, access, visibility into and around the park, safety and drainage, aesthetic appeal, landscaping, spatial and budgetary constraints, and security, operations and maintenance.
The city is mostly concerned with usability recommendations from skateboarders, and each of those categories has subsets. For instance, skaters tend to enjoy park rooms that are linked in some way so that they can easily travel from one obstacle or attraction to the next. Among skaters, this quality is known as flow, and a good skate park has good flow when the elements within it are spaced in a way that makes traversing them easy and rewarding.
The online guide notes that a successful skate park should be designed using the same approach as other active recreational spaces. The facility will attract a lot of people and will — particularly during peak hours — be at or over capacity, a design challenge that must be taken seriously if the skate park is to be a hit.
Skate parks done right are among a community’s most popular recreational facilities. Skaters will use it every day, often for hours at a time. The skate park will have lots of people in it for long periods of time, an important design factor as most recreational attractions don’t need to consider it.
Because skaters’ needs are unlike those of other athletes as far as the frequency and duration of their visits to their facility, special usability demands must also be considered.
Kingsport officials say the new park will follow the latest design trends and incorporate features to accommodate multiple user groups, including BMX bikes, skateboards and inline skating as well as varying skill levels and age groups. But if you’re a skater, the city wants to hear from.
What are your thoughts and recommendations for the new park?
What would you like to see there? How should it flow? Please share your ideas at http://bit.ly/skatecontact.