Since Oct. 1, Sullivan County has been recording an average 40 new cases of COVID-19 per day, all but doubling September’s average of 20.5 new cases per day.
Will it double again in November? Perhaps not, if residents can get more information on how to minimize risk. That depends on whether local health officials have information on how the virus is being passed around and locations those at greatest risk should avoid. That includes senior citizens and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes. Those folks are doing their best to remain isolated until a vaccine is developed and made available for mass distribution.
But at this point, that appears to be next summer at the earliest.
According to reports, about 240 different vaccines are in various stages of early development, with 40 currently in clinical trials and nine already in the final state of testing on thousands of people. Vaccines normally take years, if not decades, to develop. But even with vastly accelerated testing, “most experts think a vaccine is likely to become widely available by mid-2021,” according to the BBC, which recently reported that trials of England’s “Oxford vaccine” show it can trigger an immune response. While it’s too soon to know if that’s enough protection, the UK has signed a deal for 100 million doses.
Sullivan County recorded 616 new cases of the virus during September, but from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 added 599 more for a total of 2,830 cases from July 20. If the current rate of 40 new cases a day continues, there could be 3,000 new cases by the end of the year for a total of 5,800, and each month of 2021 could add an additional 1,200 cases. The more active cases, the greater the risk of others being infected.
We’re all familiar with the precautions government says we should take to avoid infection, such as limiting interactions with others and wearing a mask and staying some distance from others when we go out.
But are there places we shouldn’t be going locally because they have been shown as the likely source of higher numbers of infections? Should we be ordering all of our groceries for delivery because too many are getting sick from walking around supermarkets? Are there places we should be avoiding?
More information from local governments on local risks could help control infection rates and perhaps save lives. Is that information being collected? Can it be made available?