A recent letter to the editor repeats a common and oft-repeated misconception that government is responsible for creating private businesses.
“All I see are more and more car washes going up,” the author notes. “Guess we are supposed to wash our cars in Kingsport and go shopping or to get dinner elsewhere. Kingsport needs new leaders to bring back more businesses and get Kingsport thriving again.”
Without doubt Kingsport is thriving as never before. Since the pandemic began, 1,574 families from 49 states have moved to Kingsport from outside the Tri-Cities region. They purchased more than a quarter of a billion dollars in real estate and fueled our local economy. Last year alone, 18 new businesses opened, and that was just in the downtown section.
But while the city has tools to attract new businesses, it cannot cause a restaurant group to move here nor convince someone to invest in that new business or any other.
Granted, the city has its share of car washes, but if there wasn’t a demand for them they wouldn’t stay in business.
But what new businesses do residents desire? That question was recently asked on Nextdoor.com, a hyperlocal social networking service for neighborhoods that is active in Kingsport.
A user in Fairacres wrote, “I’d love an indoor play area for kids in Kingsport for cold temps, for really hot temps, for rainy days, etc. A place for kids to run around and play with other kids inside.” Another user replied, “The YMCA has this with a heated pool.”
A Bloomingdale user asked for Cootie Brown’s to come back to Kingsport, and a Fairacres user suggested Texas-based Whataburger. “If you’ve been to Texas you know how good they are.” Replied another, “I used to drive a truck and frequented the Dallas/Fort Worth area often. I’ve eaten there a few times. It had really good burgers and fries and they stayed busy all the time.”
Whataburger is headquartered in San Antonio, and the nearest location appears to be Nashville.
A user in Rock Springs suggested another skating rink; another user a new miniature golf course and a Schlotzsky’s Sandwich Shop, which elicited a reply, “We used to have a Schlotzsky’s Deli on Eastman Road. I used to go through the drive-thru and get a personal pizza.”
Scholotzsky’s is headquartered in Atlanta, and the nearest location appears to be in Asheville.
A Lakecrest resident suggested an art store, “something like Cheap Joe’s in Boone, NC. This area is full of artists.”
What’s your suggestion? What new businesses would you like to come to Kingsport?” Write us at letters@timesnews.net. If you would like your letter published, please include your name and city.