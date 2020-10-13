Of Kingsport’s many public assets, perhaps only Bays Mountain Park eclipses the Greenbelt, some 10 miles of trail passing through the city, much of it along waterways. It is both a historic and fitness trail with Civil War sites, historic homes, landmarks, bridges and other sites of interest amid river and mountain scenery.
The city has been working on it for more than 30 years, extending it and adding amenities such as water fountains and refill stations, restrooms, park benches, picnic shelters, fishing piers, boat ramps, playground areas, mile markers, emergency call stations, lighting, bird boxes and signage. There’s even a bicycle repair station.
Kingsport is currently seeking professional, regional artists to paint murals on two overpasses along the Greenbelt. The project will consist of two murals, although more could be added in the future. The suggested theme for the murals is vintage Kingsport or nature you would find along the Greenbelt.
“The Greenbelt is widely used by the Kingsport community, and this project is a great way to brighten the overpasses that the bikers, pedestrians and joggers pass under,” said Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator. The two overpasses up for consideration are at Eastman Road and Clinchfield Street.
Artists may submit entries for one or both, but they must indicate which overpass they wish to decorate. One artist will be chosen to paint each overpass. The chosen artists will be compensated $2,500 for their work, and paint for the project will be paid for by the city. The deadline for submissions is 5 p.m. on Oct. 30. For more information about the project, visit kingsporttn.gov and at top right, search for “muralists.”
But what’s in the future for the Greenbelt? Kingsport will soon open a new section on the eastern end of the trail to Cleek Road and is in the early stage of development for an extension on the western end to Stone Drive.
That the Greenbelt is linear is something the city might work on, suggested a senior citizen walking the trail recently. He said he enters the Greenbelt behind PetSmart, walks about a mile and then turns around to walk back. Better, he said, if the Greenbelt had loops of various distances so that he could arrive back where he parks his car. Where green space is not available, the loops could run through nearby neighborhoods.
Another possibility might be linking the Greenbelt to Bays Mountain Park’s 25 miles of trails.
Or building additional outdoor exercise stations at various points along the trail. Could there be new parks and other activities along the trail?
It has taken decades and a lot of energy to develop the Greenbelt, and now may be the time to work on a 10- to 20-year plan for future development.
So, how should Kingsport move forward with the Greenbelt? What would you like to see? Send your recommendations to letters@timesnews.net.