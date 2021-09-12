Twenty years ago yesterday across the nation and around the world, tens of millions were glued to TVs watching events unfold that were all but beyond comprehension.
Staff at the Times News were crowded into the newsroom conference room. A young reporter, her voice quivering, asked, “What’s going on?”
“We are at war,” replied a senior editor, a Vietnam veteran.
Before the day was done, 2,977 American citizens died on their own soil at the hands of 19 terrorists associated with the Islamic extremist group al Qaeda. They flew two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and one into the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C. A fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, a result of Americans on board fighting back.
Since, many more American lives have been lost in direct and follow-up military actions in the killing grounds of the Middle East, a region which has been mostly at war with itself and others for hundreds of years.
Three lessons loomed large from only the second attack on the U.S. in its history. One has already been forgotten.
The first was that America must have at its disposal at a moment’s notice not only sufficient military capability to respond to any attack at any place in the world, but several places at the same time. Over the years, that lesson has been put to the test, and at times found insufficient under some presidents who diverted resources away from military preparedness.
At the moment, the U.S. is strong. But it could and should be stronger.
The second lesson resulted from the recognition that America’s intelligence capability had failed. That terrorists could enter the country, undergo training on piloting large aircraft and craft a plan to hijack four planes to be used as weapons, without detection, was a humiliation. Since, the nation has invested heavily in its intelligence and counter-terrorism capabilities. What we learned from 9/11 was that whatever capability we have is never enough.
The last lesson stems from the loss of more than 50,000 Americans in the Vietnam War. It is simply this: Define “winning,” then fight to win. Accept nothing less. Never again should the United States go to war without an objective, a planned victory.
Yet, just days from this 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack, U.S. armed forces were ordered to abandon the last of these battles in Afghanistan and the way the withdrawal went down has left a stain the nation may never erase.
We left behind to one of the world’s leading terrorist groups many billions of dollars of military hardware which will arm what is now a terrorist nation. There’s little doubt those weapons will at some point be used in advancing terrorism. But much worse, we left behind American citizens, a betrayal beyond forgiveness and an incredible display of government incompetence.
Here’s praying that we do not pay a 9/11-style price for that incompetence.
May God continue to bless those and their families who were and have sacrificed for two decades since that awful, awful day 20 years ago.
May they never be forgotten. And may we never let down our guard against those who would do us harm.