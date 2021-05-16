Earlier in the month, Sullivan County students in all grades were told they could remove masks anywhere on school grounds. The same day, Washington County students were told they could only remove masks at their desks but had to use them anywhere else, even on the bus, even outdoors when social distancing was not possible.
Why two such starkly different approaches? Because since the pandemic began, no universal policy has governed the approach to COVID-19 at all levels of government. The main reason for that is that we didn’t know enough about the virus so as to define a central, certain policy. While we have learned much, there is still much we do not know.
But while a standard policy effective at every level of government would certainly have made things much less confusing, different mandates at local and state levels in particular have made possible a best practices approach to dealing with the pandemic based on results. And there is no more efficient a model than throwing lots of different things at something to learn what will stick.
As it regards education, however, we have long known that schools were not superspreader environments, that children more than any other age group were least affected by the virus, that teachers were more safe in the classroom than the supermarket, and more recently, that proximity at 3 feet was just as safe as 6 feet.
Yet, schools were closed and children sent home with laptops for remote learning if they had internet access. While there were some successes, it largely failed simply because K-12 students learn better in a classroom environment. There will be a lasting impact on these children as, with usual practice, they are passed along to the next grade regardless what they have learned.
Early on in the pandemic, we knew that senior citizens were at most risk. The policy then, the pundits now say, should have been to isolate those at greatest risk while leaving the pandemic to its own devices. But that would have been a catastrophic failure.
India took a back-seat approach, refusing even to halt a huge Hindu pilgrimage over the winter that drew millions to bathe in the Ganges River, masks and social distancing all but nonexistent. Today, the nation is on the verge of collapse. At this writing, Brazil reported twice as many new cases as the U.S. at 63,000, but new cases in India were a staggering 400,000, and that number, it is feared, is vastly undercounted.
Where the pandemic recedes, the focus will turn to what lessons it has delivered, and there will be many. Several stand out.
The last resort in any emergency is to shut down the economic engine that drives our nation.
There’s no replacement for in-school learning.
And the U.S. Constitution must prevail under any circumstance. Our basic rights must never again be subjected to the whimsy of politicians who choose to ignore the science.
What do you think? What has the pandemic taught us?
