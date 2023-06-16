Will the $75 million West Ridge High School finally get the swimming pool it was denied when the new school opened two years ago?
In August 2020, we appealed for a pool to be added to West Ridge. We said the new school would be the most modern in the region, designed and built to accommodate the latest teaching methods in a conducive learning atmosphere, and that it would be a new powerhouse in regional sports competition. But no pool was planned; swim teams would have to train at the former Sullivan Central High School pool about three miles away.
In February 2021, as work was progressing on the school, adding a pool appeared a lost cause. Longtime pool advocate and Sullivan County Board of Education member Mark Ireson was pressing for an up-or-down vote on putting a pool at West Ridge, but other members said the money wasn’t there. A freestanding pool was estimated three years previously to cost around $6.4 million.
“It’s been mentioned for years. It’s been talked about for years,” Ireson said at the time.
He wanted a vote. But then school board Chairman Randall Jones said, “I won’t vote for one because we don’t have $6 million.”
Nor could a pool be ready for the school’s opening later that same year.
“This is one of the times it is wise to kick the can down the road,” Jones said, adding that he would support building a pool at West Ridge when the money was available. It now may be, and Jones has kept his word.
When the board voted 6-1 earlier this month to approve a recommended 2023-24 budget, it immediately followed with a 7-0 vote to set the wheels in motion for building the pool after Jones requested the board publish a request for qualifications for an architect to do preliminary plans and a cost estimate for a freestanding pool at West Ridge.
He said funding for the pool could come from an undesignated fund balance of more than $8.4 million. But will that be enough?
Jones said two locations on the West Ridge campus likely are suitable for an indoor pool, which Vice Chairman Michael Hughes said should be big enough for swim meets. Jones said the project would “complete the campus that we envisioned six years ago” and serve the community and students. Member Paul Robinson said he would support the pool plan.
Jones said improvements to Sullivan East High, Indian Springs Elementary and Mary Hughes School are in the works, and the board soon will request a Sullivan County bond to fund them.
It might consider including funding for the pool, so surplus funds would be available should they be needed.
For sure, pools are expensive to build, and expensive to maintain. But by including swimming into educational programs at schools, students gain health benefits including endurance, strength and cardiovascular health. Unlike other sports which pose threats of joint injuries, swimming is an exception.