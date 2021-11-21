Three years ago in the midst of tense debate on building a new school in Sullivan County to consolidate some or all of three high schools, we said in this space that the arguments would ultimately be settled not by the politicians, not by the parents, but by the students.
Here’s what we offered in July of 2018: “In 2011, after a fight that lasted more than a decade, the Wise County School Board found the courage to vote in the face of continuing opposition to consolidate the county’s six high schools into three. Pound and J.J. Kelly became Central High, Powell Valley and Appalachia became Union High, and Coeburn and St. Paul became Eastside High. Today, that battle is all but forgotten, driven by student appreciation of and support for their new schools. That’s what will happen at West Ridge.”
It didn’t take long.
West Ridge opened Aug 9. Three months almost to the day, a proud Student Body President Gracie Olinger told those attending the ribbon cutting that students from the former Sullivan Central, Sullivan North and Sullivan South are “unified as one. We are West Ridge.”
The ribbon cutting had been delayed since the school opened and was finally held Nov. 11. Pupils and Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the student body has come together as one family rather than just students from three former high schools.
“It’s hard to pick who was a (Sullivan Central High) Cougar, who was a (Sullivan North) Raider and who was a (South) Rebel,” said football player Fletcher Gibson, a senior who went to South until this school year.
“When we started out, I was not into it. I wanted to stay at South,” said Gibson, who like Gracie and Benjamin Novak served on the school naming committee. “Coming to know the football team is like introducing a whole new family into my life.”
Retired Director of Schools David Cox and current Director Rafalowski addressed the crowd gathered for the ribbon cutting, as did school board Vice Chairman Michael Hughes and Principal Josh Davis.
Cox quoted Chief Seattle, who wrote that we don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, but we borrow it from our children, the idea being to “pay it forward” to future generations.
“This school’s greatest champion is and has been Evelyn Rafalowski,” Cox said of the person whose place he took in 2019 and who replaced him after he retired two years later.
Cox and Hughes said West Ridge might never have existed without what Cox called her “hard work and dedication.” Hughes said the school is better than he’d ever imagined. He thanked former board members Jerry Greene, who voted for the school, retired before the school was built and attended the ribbon cutting, and Dan Wells, who narrowly lost a school board election after voting to move forward with West Ridge.
“I had a vision of what this could be. It turned out so much better,” Hughes said of the $75 million school.
Rafalowski, who was a consultant for West Ridge and the new Sullivan East Middle in the time between being director, quoted President Abraham Lincoln, saying the best way to predict the future is to create it. County Mayor Richard Venable paraphrased an old saying about a house not being a home until the family lives there by saying, “A building is not a school until the family moves in.”
The West Ridge family has taken up residence. Miss Olinger has officially silenced the voices of opposition.
And West Ridge has begun building its legacy.