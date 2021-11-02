The New York Times and Realtor.com give equal weight to real estate markets and economic health in determining the best places to live in the United States, and they include Johnson City as ninth in the nation and Kingsport and Bristol at 26th.
But what, precisely, ranks us so highly? These factors and their percentage values:
• Real Estate Supply (16.6%). Measures the relative scarcity of real estate for sale in a market compared with others based on real estate listings’ median number of days on the market.
• Real Estate Demand (16.6%). Measures the relative abundance of real estate demand in a market compared with other markets based on the average number of unique viewers per real estate listing.
• Median Home Listing Price Trend (16.6%). Measures recent home price performance compared with other markets based on typical asking prices for real estate listings that are active on Realtor.com.
• Unemployment (6.25%). Measures the relative health of the local job market. Data consists of the estimated percentage of the civilian non-institutional population 16 years of age and older who weren’t employed during the reference period.
• Wages (6.25%). Measures the relative quality of employment in the area in terms of total wages.
• Regional Price Parities (6.25%). Measures how expensive it is to live and work in a metro area.
• Amenities (6.25%). Measures livability of an area in terms of available amenities, as represented by chain stores known for “everyday splurge” purchases, a signal of discretionary consumer income.
• Commute (6.25%). Measures quality of life in terms of how long residents have to spend every day getting to and from work.
• Foreign-born Residents (6.25%). Measures the economic health and diversity of an area as represented by the portion of the populace that was born outside the U.S.
• Small Businesses (6.25%). Measures the economic health and diversity of an area as represented by small-business activity.
• Property Taxes (6.25%). Measures real estate taxes based on median home price.
According to the latest report just released, “Recent signs of an economic slowdown driven by the Delta variant made people reconsider their plans and kept smaller and more rural housing markets in the top spots for the hottest new places to live and own,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Tennessee fares quite well in the index with Chattanooga, Knoxville and Clarksville among the top 100.
According to the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors, September home sales were 13.7% higher than in the first nine months of last year. The year-to-date median sales price is $195,000, up 16.1% from last year.
The median sales price last month has increased $77,000 from what it was in September 2015 when the current market pattern began to emerge.
The regional housing market is booming, and there’s no sign it’ll be letting up anytime soon. That translates into a strong regional economy and sustained growth.