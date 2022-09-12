Overdose deaths in Sullivan County have reached a point of crisis. In 2019, more than two people overdosed and died in Sullivan County every month. A year later, more than four people died every month, and last year it was more than seven.
If continued at the current rate, some 30 Sullivan County residents are going to die between now and the end of the year overdosing on drugs.
Will that include a friend? Will it include a family member?
Over the past three years, Sullivan County has seen a three-fold increase in overdose deaths. It exceeds the national average, and the nation is experiencing an overdose epidemic.
So is the state. In 2018, Tennessee ranked 15th in the nation for all drug overdose deaths. A year later, it was 12th. In 2020, the state was sixth in the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Provisional data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, an increase of 28.5% from the 78,056 deaths during the same period the year before. The number of drug overdose deaths nationwide has quadrupled since 1991.
What can the country, the state, the county, and we the people do about it? There are no easy answers, but Dr. Stephen May, medical director for the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, wants to find them.
In 2019, there were 30 overdose deaths in the county. In 2020 it doubled to 59. Last year 94 county residents died.
“The precipitous increase is startling,” said May.
The health department put the information together at the request of District Attorney General Barry Staubus and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition.
There were 111 men who died from overdose in 2020 and 2021 compared to 42 women. The vast majority of deaths were attributed to fentanyl and methamphetamine.
“The data doesn’t really tell us why,” May said. “We can safely say the increase of fentanyl is a contributing factor. Fentanyl can kill within minutes. We’re dealing with a lot more dangerous drugs.”
May said the health department and other stakeholders would like to bring a countywide or even regional coalition together to address the issue. He said the health department, the district attorney general’s office and the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition are in talks on how to address the issue.
All well and good, but the state must help. So should the federal government, and to those ends, our state and federal representatives should be in touch with Dr. May.
As he says, this is a serious problem, and these are very serious numbers. Intervention can’t come soon enough to begin saving lives.