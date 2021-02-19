The first coronavirus vaccination in the U.S. was given Dec. 14, 2020, in New York City. That one injection began a nationwide campaign to try to fight the pandemic.
Two days later, Tennessee set a record for the most new cases in a single day at 11,410. But our numbers have been rapidly dropping since.
If recent pandemic numbers continue, we have hit the turning point at least in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. That is cause for both celebration and to double down on our resolve to beat this beast. If we’ve got it under control in our little corner of the world, we must continue working to keep it that way.
On Monday, Northeast Tennessee’s new case count dipped below 100 for the third time in the past two weeks. That hadn’t happened for four months. And none of the region’s eight counties reported more than 15 new cases, with Sullivan County claiming but 12. That hasn’t happened since Nov. 18, 2020. There were only 52 new cases in the region, the second- lowest new case count since Nov. 1, 2020.
In Southwest Virginia, the daily case level hit its lowest point since the beginning of the year with but five new cases. Wise County reported four cases, Lee County only one, and Scott had none. From November 2020 until the second week of January, Sullivan County’s new cases often exceeded 100 daily. The first week of January they averaged 133 new cases daily. Then new cases began to decline, averaging 37 cases daily so far in February.
But we are seeing masks coming off again. That’s a mistake. That’s a huge mistake. Folks, we have not defeated COVID-19. Victory is within our grasp, but it can easily slip away if we relax the measures that got us to this point.
Some folks may be taking them off because they’ve had both of their vaccinations.
But remember, the vaccine doesn’t prevent you from getting and spreading COVID-19. It prevents you from becoming seriously ill.
“An individual who’s been vaccinated still has the ability to contract coronavirus, although they’re more likely to be asymptomatic. The efficacy rates for both vaccines means 94% will not get seriously ill,” said Dr. William Schaffner, a CDC adviser and infectious disease specialist.
Says Dr. Katherine O’Brien, also an infectious disease specialist, “How long we need to continue these precautions is really going to depend on what communities and countries can do to really crush the transmission. But remember that we don’t actually have the evidence yet for using the vaccine in some age groups. So for the time being, those age groups are going to continue to be at risk of both disease and infection and being able to transmit to other people.
“The vaccines are in short supply, so we don’t have enough vaccine yet out in the community to protect everybody. Those are the reasons why we have to continue the precautions, especially the masking, the physical distancing, the hand washing and not gathering in big groups.”
We’re almost there. Keep those masks on.