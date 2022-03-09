In the not too distant past, newspapers provided funeral homes a form to use for published obituaries. It ensured that obits followed the same format and were concise and to the point of notifying the community of a death and when services would be held. But it left obituaries flat and, well, depressing.
Publishers recognized that if the family was paying for this space, it ought to be able to say more about their loved one in whatever format they liked. Most go their entire lives without having their life story written, and the obituary is where the family can do them justice and cause their memory to live on in a permanent record.
Obituaries are among the best-read sections of the newspaper because we don’t just learn about the death of someone we might have known but their life’s story. We encourage families to search their hearts in telling others about their lost loved one to bring them honor and recognition, as in the case of Coy Nathaniel Tipton, whose obituary published March 6.
It is a remarkable tribute that leaves us to mourn his passing but which also brings a smile in how it was written. Here is some of it:
“O Poppy was ... the second oldest of 10 children and naturally became the peacemaker and example of the quiet and steady in the Tipton family ... our family garden connoisseur could easily roll off the tongue a variety of 15 bean vines quicker than most of us could walk to the garden ... the greatest lesson he left us was never underestimate the power of planting a seed! Hollywood notes that Romeo and Juliet is the oldest love story ever written ending in tragedy, without fail Coy and Shirley’s story wins over any red-carpet movie or book ever written. Their undying, unwavering life centered with God’s hand at the helm, another planting of a seed that we had front seats to see and witness year after year.
“With that love four boys were born ... each of them so different giving Coy and Shirley the variety pack of fun, personalities, a bunch of whippings accompanied with more laughs than most rooms ever held. These boys and daughters-in-law loved their daddy hard, just as he had loved them and that seed again took root and these boys turned into loving men that loved him back and took care of him as he became the one who needed tending, too.
“Poppy’s context never included speaking a bad word about anyone including others or his own. Faults, shortcomings, and life’s mistakes were left at the door and never rolled from his tongue or were never recalled. He offered all who knew him love and most importantly grace. It is unlikely that any of us were privileged to know another who lived the example of bridling a tongue but strong in stature by his example than our poppy. Thank you for loving and living like there was no tomorrow. It is just who you were. Thank you for singing Lil Black Dog and opening your home to all that entered. You built your own legacy; you will always be remembered as our own gentle giant.”
Beautifully done, Tipton family.
Obituaries connect us to people and time we may or may not have known. They bring together family, friends and even strangers who live far from one another. They are an account of important history that lives long after we are gone from this earth. They are a story of a unique life; a story that will live for generations.
It’s not easy to write an obituary that says what your heart feels, but there’s help. At tinyurl.com/2eh65hvh you’ll learn how to capture those feeling and memories in an everlasting obituary that will do justice to your loved one.