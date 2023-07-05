Evelyn Rafalowski

Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski talks with reporters following her last Board of Education as head of the school system.

When we think of Evelyn Rafalowski one word comes to mind: irreplaceable. The Sullivan County Board of Education has hired a new director of county schools, the very able Chuck Carter, a former Hamblen County educator and administrator. But he cannot replace Ms. Rafalowski’s institutional knowledge of 58 years as a student and a part-time and full-time employee of the system.

Ms. Rafalowski knew everyone who worked for SullIvan County Schools, and they knew, and respected, her. She knew the strengths and weaknesses of principals and administrators, and she knew school procedures and policy because she created or wrote most of it. She knew the annual budget as well as those who wrote it, and she knew buildings and grounds as well as those who maintained it.

