When we think of Evelyn Rafalowski one word comes to mind: irreplaceable. The Sullivan County Board of Education has hired a new director of county schools, the very able Chuck Carter, a former Hamblen County educator and administrator. But he cannot replace Ms. Rafalowski’s institutional knowledge of 58 years as a student and a part-time and full-time employee of the system.
Ms. Rafalowski knew everyone who worked for SullIvan County Schools, and they knew, and respected, her. She knew the strengths and weaknesses of principals and administrators, and she knew school procedures and policy because she created or wrote most of it. She knew the annual budget as well as those who wrote it, and she knew buildings and grounds as well as those who maintained it.
Now that she has retired — finally, she says — the county has lost an institution.
She helped prepare and open the county’s two newest schools and oversaw school closures and consolidations systemwide leading to those two new schools. She was the first woman to head the school system and the only person to hold the position in two non-consecutive terms. Two years ago the board named the basketball area of the new West Ridge High School the Evelyn Rafalowski Athletic Complex. It hardly seems sufficient.
“This has been my life for 46 years as an employee and 12 years as a student,” Rafalowski said.
She said the biggest change since she started was the reduction in the number of schools to two high schools, three middle schools and 10 elementary schools. She also cited the fall in student enrollment from upwards of 20,000 to the current 8,300. The number of students has gone down as the size of families has fallen and because private, home school and online school options have grown.
Rafalowski was a cheerleader at the old Sullivan West High School. Before that, she attended Long Island Elementary School, torn down in the 1970s. Said a friend, “Evelyn never stopped cheerleading for education. She always wanted what was best for her Sullivan County Schools.”
Rafalowski said another large change over her time in the system was an increase in student options, from more career-technical education offerings to the ability to get certificates or associate degrees before getting a high school diploma and the free two years of community college offered to high school graduates who qualify.
“I can see so many opportunities for students now for them to be successful,” she said.
In her last meeting with the board, Chairman Randall Jones announced the results of her final evaluation. On a scale of 1 to 5 — with 5 being the highest possible score — she was ranked 4.94. We’d give her a solid 5.
It has been our pleasure to have worked with Ms. Rafalowski for many years in reporting on the county school system. She was always frank and forthright. We join her many acquaintances in wishing her all the best in retirement and in thanking her for all she has done and given to the tens of thousands of students who passed through “her” schools.