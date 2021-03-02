As we enter a period of healing from the pandemic, it’s encouraging to see planning underway for two of Kingsport’s significant annual events: the region’s largest book sale and the region’s largest continuing social event.
The Kingsport Book Fair returns to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium this weekend with tables upon tables of books, audiobooks, music CDs, movies and vinyl records. Of course, there will be certain protocols in place due to the pandemic with inventory displayed in more than just the two main rooms, face coverings required and social distancing encouraged. Handling books that many others have looked over, we’ll also be wearing disposable gloves.
The book fair is March 4-7, coordinated and sponsored by Friends of the Library and First Book — Greater Kingsport. As with years past, the event will have a special preview sale on March 4 from 5 to 9 p.m. with an admission price of $10. New this year is a special academic preview sale, also on March 4 from 7 to 9 p.m. with admission of $5 and a valid faculty, staff or student ID required for entry.
Gail Preslar, a volunteer with Friends of the Library, said all of the items in the book fair have been donated for the sale over the past year and individually priced and sorted by volunteers into one of more than 30 categories. Most donated items are priced from 25 cents to $5 based on age, condition and popularity.
This year’s fair includes fiction, nonfiction, history, biography, children’s, religion, music, cookbooks, DIY, gardening, textbooks, vinyl, and art/coffee table books. The Regional Interest category will have books from Vince Staten, the FoxFire series, Jefferson Bass and Adriana Trigiani — as well as cookbooks from local churches and civic groups. Classic and contemporary books on World War II will be in the History/Biography category. Readers of romance will be especially happy with the depth of the paperback fiction donations, both classic and “almost new” tales of happily ever after.
A category for Sports and Transportation will contain books on professional athletes, sports, fitness, automobiles, trains and airplanes. Birders and other nature lovers will find gems in the Nature and Outdoors category.
There’s no admission fee for the three-day event, and if you’re buying at least $25 worth of items you can use cash or major credit cards. Sales under $25 are cash only. Everything will be half price beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday, and the $10-a-bag sale will take place beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
The other event is the Kingsport Farmers Market, which is accepting vendor applications for this season. Applica- tions can be submitted online or by paper, and every vendor must reapply each season.
The application is available online at kingsportfarmersmarket.org by clicking on “Become a Vendor.” If you prefer a paper application, you can get one at City Hall or the Kingsport Carousel. You can also request one by phone at (423) 392-8414. Completed paper applications can be dropped off at the same locations.
Before applying, vendors should take time to review the vendor handbook on the Kingsport Farmers Market website, linked on the “Become a Vendor” page. The season begins with a soft opening on Saturday, April 24, and a grand opening on Saturday, May 1. More details will be available soon.
Whether you’re in the market for books, or green beans, the book sale or farmers market may satisfy your cravings.