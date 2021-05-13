America is facing a new crisis, one that threatens the viability of every business and service company but in particular, small business, the lifeblood of our economy. And our political leaders are saying little to nothing about it.
With the pandemic on the decline and the economy screaming to come back, the federal government is blocking the door, and no one is leading the charge that it get out of the way.
Here’s the problem: If you pay people not to work, most won’t. And, if you offer people more money than they’re getting in their paycheck to quit, most will.
You’re seeing the effect of this everywhere you go: long lines at the drive-thrus, no help in sight at the big box stores, long waits for your food at the restaurant or cold food delivered to the table. “Help wanted” signs are everywhere. But too many people are sitting home watching TV because in Tennessee, you can receive an average $228 weekly unemployment benefit plus a $300 federal unemployment bonus, or $528 every week for doing nothing.
Across the country, requirements that unemployment insurance claimants actively seek work and be able and available for it are suspended or ignored. Some states pay more than Tennessee. Nationwide, in every community, workers are desperately needed and businesses are folding because they can’t get them.
The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) stimulus bill was signed into law on March 27, 2020, and extended unemployment benefits for workers who were impacted by the pandemic through Dec. 31. Those benefits have been continued in 2021, and President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will further continue them at least into September.
Who knows how many businesses we will lose if that passes. A local doughnut shop told us they only have one-quarter of their typical staff. A local restaurant told us their managers are serving tables or cooking. Another restaurant said their staff is exhausted from overtime shifts.
But there’s a way out, and the state of Montana is leading the way.
Gov. Greg Gianforte said Montana is launching a return-to-work bonus program utilizing money being tossed at every state by the federal government as if it grows on trees. The bonus of $1,200 will be paid to unemployed individuals who rejoin the labor force and accept and maintain steady employment for at least one month.
And Gianforte announced that Montana will end its participation in the federal unemployment benefit program by the end of June. Montana will be the first state in the nation to fully opt out of federal unemployment benefits and will also reinstate the requirement that state unemployment insurance claimants actively seek work or lose benefits.
This week, Gov. Bill Lee announced the end of all federally funded pandemic unemployment compensation programs in Tennessee, effective July 3. That’s good.
Now the governor should consider following Montana’s lead and use “free” federal money to incentivize state residents to rejoin the workforce.
America needs to get back to work. Our economy depends on it.
Meanwhile, please show your gratitude to those who are working hard to be of service to us. They’re doing the best they can. Nor is it the fault of the business.