Niche.com, the professed market leader in ranking schools and colleges in America, has released its new listings, and school districts in Northeast Tennessee are rated among the best.
Out of 135 Tennessee school districts in the 2023 Niche Best Schools rankings, Johnson City is ranked second, Kingsport is fourth, and Bristol 15th. Niche also ranks school districts for best teachers. This year Bristol is second in the state, Johnson City is third, and Kingsport is fourth. As best places in the state for teachers to teach, Kingsport ranks first, Johnson City fifth, and Bristol seventh.
The Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users. Factors used to rank districts include both student and teacher grades based on state assessment proficiency, SAT/ACT scores, salaries, teacher absenteeism and state results.
Other factors are culture and diversity, parent and student surveys, rankings of resources and facilities, clubs and activities, and sports offerings. With in-depth profiles on every school and college in America, over 140 million reviews and ratings, and powerful search and data tools, Niche helps millions of students and families find and enroll in the right school for them. It’s comforting to know that our local schools are among the best.
“It is a great honor to be recognized by an organization like Niche, which is outside the state and education, to notice the work and recognize our efforts to serve our students and our community, all while ranking Kingsport City Schools among the top in Tennessee,” Kingsport Superintendent Jeff Moorhouse said. “I am particularly proud that Niche found the culture we have created that places us as the best place to teach in the state.”
Moorhouse said the performance of students “is closely tied to having amazing teachers.”
U.S. News and World Report agrees that this region boasts some of the best schools in the country. It annually ranks nearly 24,000 public high schools in 50 states, and of those, Kingsport ranks at 1,661, Science Hill in Johnson City ranks at 2,214, and Tennessee High in Bristol ranks at 3,311. U.S. News says good schools educate students from different social and economic backgrounds.
“The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”
The Tri-Cities have always excelled at providing quality schools in terms of facilities and staff, and it pays off in increasing the chances for future success of the region’s children. Good schools also are critical to a region’s economic success.