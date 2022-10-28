Kingsport City Schools logo
Niche.com, the professed market leader in ranking schools and colleges in America, has released its new listings, and school districts in Northeast Tennessee are rated among the best.

Out of 135 Tennessee school districts in the 2023 Niche Best Schools rankings, Johnson City is ranked second, Kingsport is fourth, and Bristol 15th. Niche also ranks school districts for best teachers. This year Bristol is second in the state, Johnson City is third, and Kingsport is fourth. As best places in the state for teachers to teach, Kingsport ranks first, Johnson City fifth, and Bristol seventh.

