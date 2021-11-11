The “Great War,” the first to involve nations around the world, officially ended with the Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. But the fighting had ceased seven months earlier when an armistice between the Allied nations and Germany went into effect on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918, 103 years ago today.
Five months after the treaty was signed, President Wilson declared Nov. 11 as the first commemoration of “Armistice Day” to be noted with parades and speeches and picnics. On June 4, 1926, Congress resolved that the “recurring anniversary of this date should be commemorated with thanksgiving and prayer and exercises designed to perpetuate peace through good will and mutual understanding between nations.”
It was, after all, the “war to end all wars” and it had a profound effect on a world which, at the time, couldn’t imagine that worse was to come, including an even greater world war in just over a decade.
On May 13, 1938, Congress made the 11th of November in each year a legal holiday to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and finally, after the Second World War, amended the holiday to honor American military veterans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
In practice, however, veterans are not honored by many they swore to defend. Largely, they honor themselves.
Each Nov. 11 at the 11th hour — as will happen in Kingsport today at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial next to Dobyns-Bennett High School — veterans will gather at appropriate locations in nearly every community in every county of every state.
America doesn’t do justice in honoring its veterans on Nov. 11. Veterans pay tribute to each other, as well as those who made the supreme sacrifice and those never accounted for on foreign battlefields.
Perhaps that’s the best way to do it. It may be the only way to do it.
But our military veterans deserve more than that.
At the least, today should be a day where they are honored anywhere they go. It is a day they should proudly wear an American Military Veteran ribbon, which doesn’t exist, but should, so that we know them. That ribbon should entitle them to the recognition they have earned, a thank you from all who see it, and a free or discounted meal at any restaurant or discounts on products they purchase at any retailer, among other tributes.
Some businesses and restaurants have long provided that recognition to the nation’s warriors. They all should. We all should.
Thank you for your service.