DSC_0753.JPG

Community members gathered outside Cherokee High School  to protest the way they say the school handles bullying after a 14-year-old CHS student killed himself.

It wasn’t until after 14-year-old Cherokee High School sophomore Aydin Trent took his life Aug. 24 that his family learned he was being bullied. Severely bullied.

Nor was his an isolated case, according to a family member, who said she’s been told that “a lot of kids are being bullied” at Cherokee High, and that “the school won’t do anything, no matter how many times the parents or the students report it.”

Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you