It wasn’t until after 14-year-old Cherokee High School sophomore Aydin Trent took his life Aug. 24 that his family learned he was being bullied. Severely bullied.
Nor was his an isolated case, according to a family member, who said she’s been told that “a lot of kids are being bullied” at Cherokee High, and that “the school won’t do anything, no matter how many times the parents or the students report it.”
Whether or not these allegations have merit remains to be seen, but only if a thorough investigation of this case is made by the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department. Laws may have been broken.
In the digital age, bullying more often takes the form of cyberbullying, which Tennessee criminalizes under its harassment and stalking laws. It’s a crime for any person to harass another person by any form of electronic communication, with misdemeanor punishments up to a year in jail and felonies to include prison sentences.
Tennessee’s Education Code requires all public school districts to adopt and enact anti-bullying policies, including cyberbullying and harassment. The law also requires districts to provide annual training on the policy to teachers and administrators, as well as to notify students and parents of the policy.
A school employee who promptly reports an act of cyberbullying or harassment in compliance with the district policy cannot be sued for damages for failure to remedy the prohibited conduct.
Aydin’s sister, Elizabeth, said he was kind and sweet and would stick up for others. Director of Schools Matt Hixson said the “entire school community, as well as all in Hawkins County, mourn the sudden loss. Not only was he a valuable member of Cherokee High School but Aydin was also active in Cherokee’s ROTC program.”
Elizabeth said Aydin visited the counselor twice, and other students told her they reported the bullying to the administration. Elizabeth arranged a protest near the school to raise awareness.
“I’ve been told that a lot of kids are getting bullied at the school,” Elizabeth said. “Parents and students themselves have contacted me to say that they have been or are currently being bullied.”
Hixson said all reports of bullying at Hawkins County Schools are taken seriously and properly investigated.
“Hawkins County Schools takes all complaints of bullying and harassment seriously,” Hixson said. “When such allegations are brought to our attention, school administrators promptly and properly investigate and address the same.”
Hixson said the system also has several anonymous reporting options for parents and students. “In fact, starting three years ago, we employed an app that students, parents, community members and staff can anonymously report such concerns,” Hixson said.
“These concerns are routed immediately to administrative and counseling staff, and proper protocols are enacted. We also have anonymous drop boxes where students can discreetly drop concerns of this and other concerns,” Hixson said.
What was the nature of Aydin’s bullying? Was it reported? More than once? Was it acted upon? How? Was there criminal conduct involved? Lots of questions. But they are no longer personal questions. They are community questions. They should be answered, to the community.
Our deepest sympathy to family and friends on this tragedy.
