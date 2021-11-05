Is the fate of Summer Wells destined to become part of East Tennessee lore? As painful months drag on for those who knew and loved Summer, concern grows that we might never know what happened to the blond, blue-eyed little girl who vanished from her home near Rogersville the evening of June 15.
If someone, somewhere, has knowledge that would help solve this mystery, $58,000 in current reward money has failed to en- tice that person to come forward.
Summer is among nearly 90,000 active missing persons, according to FBI statistics. Children under age 18 account for 35% of them, but fewer than 350 under age 21 are abducted by strangers. The vast majority of child abductions are parental kidnapping. There are fewer than 100 missing children under age 6, according to the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Summer disappeared after reportedly going into her home around 6:30 p.m. after helping her grandmother in the garden. A massive search for weeks turned up nothing in the rugged area surrounding her home. Her parents, Donald Wells and Candus Bly, say they believe their daughter was abducted.
Meanwhile, the couple’s other three children, all boys, were removed from the home and placed in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Child Protective Services. A gag order has been issued in the case.
Donald Wells was arrested Oct. 30 on charges of driving under the influence, an open container violation, driving uninsured, and improper lane usage, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department.
The case has gained national attention and was featured on a segment of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on Sept. 29, apparently with no results.
Summer’s parents will appear on two episodes of the “Dr. Phil” television show next week, according to reports by multiple CBS affiliates across East Tennessee.
Candus Bly and Donald Wells will appear on the program on Nov. 11 and 12. A preview of the show with extensive comments may be found at tinyurl.com/hws8s7c6.
Meanwhile investigators are following up on every lead. Investigators are looking for a vehicle reported in the area at the time of Summer’s disappearance, a late 1990s maroon or red Toyota Tacoma with a full bed ladder rack and white buckets in the truck bed.
A TBI report stated that a photo of what the truck might look like has been circulating on social media, as have claims that it has been found, but that is not accurate.
The photo was not released by law enforcement. The TBI also reported that individuals are asking for donations under the pretense that they are assisting in the search for Summer, but investigators have not requested investigative assistance from any private citizen.