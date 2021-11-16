Big Stone Gap, Virginia, bills itself as a small town in the heart of Appalachia, a place where residents and visitors have the opportunity to step back into a time when life was simpler. But today, there are no thoughts of yesteryear. Today, Big Stone Gap remains in mourning, as does the entire region and beyond.
It had been more than 100 years since a Big Stone Gap police officer was killed in the line of duty. But last Saturday, Officer Michael D. Chandler died at Johnson City Medical Center, where he had been airlifted after being found shot and unconscious in the 2500 block of Orr Street. A suspect, Michael White, 33, of Cross, South Carolina, is in custody.
On Dec. 2, 1914, at 1:30 in the morning, Big Stone Gap Police Sgt. Robert Lee Pippin was shot and killed in front of the town hall at the base of the East 5th Street Bridge. His body was located the following morning. Two men were arrested four months later and charged with his murder. One of the men was acquitted, and the trial of the second ended in a mistrial. Sgt. Pippin had served with the department for only one week. He was survived by his wife and seven children.
Ten days and six years later, Sgt. Daniel Littrell was shot and killed on Dec. 12, 1920, while he and a sheriff’s deputy were investigating bootleggers. The officers had just arrested two men and a woman for being drunk when a fourth suspect arrived on the scene. The man shot Sgt. Littrell in the back, killing him instantly, and shot the deputy three times. The wounded deputy recovered. Sgt. Littrell had served for eight months. He was survived by his wife and 10 children.
Circumstances surrounding Officer Chandler’s death remain sketchy. He had been asked to conduct a welfare check at what was believed to be a vacant home in the Cadet section of Big Stone Gap at about 4 a.m. But someone who was in the home or in the immediate vicinity opened fire on Chandler.
A Wise County Sheriff’s Department deputy found Chandler lying in a ditch near the house’s driveway, a pickup truck and Chandler’s patrol vehicle nearby. He took Chandler to Norton Community Hospital. He was quickly flown to Johnson City Medical Center but died about 7 p.m. with his family at his side.
“Mike’s loss will be felt by our town and across all of Wise County,” said Police Chief Stephen Hamm. “Not only did he serve as an officer with the town of Big Stone Gap Police Department but also as a volunteer with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department.”
All the more tragic, Saturday was Chandler’s 29th birthday. “Please keep his family in your prayers as this should have been a day to celebrate his 29th birthday, not a day to mourn his passing,” said Chief Hamm.
Whenever a police officer dies in the line of duty it is a blow to the heart because these men and women leave the safety of their homes on our behalf. Chandler was married earlier this year and was the father of a daughter and stepdaughter. We join in mourning the loss of this hero and extend our deepest sympathy to his family. His sacrifice will not be forgotten.