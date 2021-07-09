Back in full force next month, the 95th annual Appalachian Fair with the theme “Farm Days & Family Ways” offers tasty food, fun rides and great entertainment, and we are greatly looking forward to it.
Only COVID-19 and World War II have stood in the way of the fair, and after a year off, its return promises record turnouts.
The fairgrounds at Gray will be open Aug. 23-28 with a lineup of musical performers that includes a number of popular Christian acts. Fair Manager Phil Booher said one of those acts will be Casting Crowns, a Grammy and Dove award-winning group whose hits include “Who Am I” and “Only Jesus.” Casting Crowns will perform Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. on the Main Stage.
“We’re doing something a little different this year with featuring two contemporary Christian acts,” Booher said. “We try to look at who is up and coming. We ask what people want to see and who we can afford.”
The James H. Drew Exposition returns to the midway this year with its rides and games. Booher said Drew will also be offering ride specials daily, including $15 unlimited rides on Aug. 24. The Drew Exposition has been working fairs and festivals across the country since March.
“People are looking to get out,” said Booher.
The fair kicks off its entertainment Aug. 23 with a return of the Army’s Golden Knights Parachute Team, which has performed at the fairgrounds since 1994. The team will also perform 30-minute shows on the following two nights, each beginning at 7 p.m.
Jameson Rodgers opens the Main Stage’s musical entertainment Aug. 23. He is known for his hits “Some Girls” and “Cold Beer Calling My Name.” His opening act will be Tyler Booth. Other performances, which will begin at 8 p.m. nightly on the Main Stage, include Larry Fleet, whose hits include “Where I Find God” and “Workin Hard,” on Aug. 24; Jordan Davis, who is known for his “Buy Dirt” tour and his hit album, “Home State,” on Aug. 25; Casting Crowns on Aug. 26; Matt Stell on Aug. 27 with his hits “Prayed for You” and “That Ain’t Me No More”; and Jordan Feliz on Aug. 28 with his worship hits “Next To Me” and “Glorify.”
Reserved seats will be available online after 11 a.m. on July 24 at the fair’s website or at the fairgrounds, beginning at 9 a.m. All reserved seats will be $15. Phone orders may be placed beginning July 26 by calling the box office at (423) 477-1420.
The Museum Stage will see the return of old favorites such as the Fairest of the Fair Pageant Aug. 23 at 7:30 p.m. and the Little Miss Pageant on Aug. 24. The Appalachian Fair Got Talent contests also will be featured later in the week.
Monster trucks will return to the arena Aug. 23-24. Bull riding will follow the next two nights, ending with the demolition derby on Aug. 27-28.
All events will begin at 7:30 p.m. daily. General adult admission tickets are $10, and children 11 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult. Free grandstand seating is available with all general admission ticket purchases.
We look forward to seeing you there.