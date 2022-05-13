“It’s just part of it,” a former landlord would tell us when we fixed something and he told us to take it off the rent. As the old song goes, that was yesterday, and yesterday’s gone.
That scenario is unlikely in these times of runaway inflation driving up the cost of literally everything. Still, we make do as best we can, watching pennies and sometimes doing without.
Communities are in the same boat. As families pay more for the staples they need, so does government. You may feel like you need a loan to visit the gas station, but imagine what the city of Kingsport is now paying to gas up all of those police cars, fire trucks, school buses and KATS vehicles.
Without question Kingsport will require more money to operate next fiscal year. So will Kingsport City Schools and Sullivan County. City residents pay taxes to each of those entities. But those aren’t the only local taxes a city resident pays; there’s also water and sewer rates.
At the moment the city is looking at a proposed 7.5% increase in water rates, a 13.5% increase in sewer charges and a proposed 12 cent property tax hike. What the Sullivan County Commission and city school board will need remains to be seen. But the bottom line is that the bill from local government is going up, even as we struggle to stay ahead of inflation.
And that does not make us happy campers.
We have control over what we choose to spend our money on when it comes to groceries and such. But we don’t directly control the tax bill, and that makes it an easy target to cast blame. We don’t want our taxes going up. Neither do Mayor Pat Shull and city aldermen. But they’re elected to take the heat, and they will be hearing from disgruntled taxpayers over the next weeks.
The question these elected ladies and gentlemen might ask in return is, “What city services would you like us to cut to keep the tax rate from going up?” The complaining property owner might respond that that’s not his decision to make. “We elect you to make those decisions,” he might add. But if backed into a corner, his answer would likely be, “None.”
But that’s hardly fair. After all, we’re in this political entity called Kingsport together. We all pay to maintain it. We all benefit from what it provides. If you’re going to argue about its costs, you should be prepared to argue where the tax money should or shouldn’t go.
Visit kingsporttn.gov and at the top of the page click on “city services.” Click on each of these services, see what they are and whether you would continue them. Imagine, for instance, living in a city where public safety such as the police and fire protection has been compromised, or street paving cut, code enforcement ignored, planning and zoning done away with. Every city department exists because city residents demanded it.
Bottom line, the city’s biggest expense is labor, whether it’s a police officer, a city truck driver, a teacher, or an engineer or planner. They may be your family, your friend or your neighbor, but they are working for you and on your behalf, and as with you they’re also paying more to raise their families.
We don’t envy our elected leaders in times like these. They’re having to make some of these decisions based on circumstances fully out of their control. We trust they will be prudent and frugal but not to the detriment of essential services.