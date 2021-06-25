As the days pass in the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells, it’s hard not to feel a sense of dread. The little blond-haired girl with blue eyes reportedly walked out her back door in the rural Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on the evening of June 15. If she got lost in the deep woods that surrounds that area with all of the dangers to be found in such terrain, we shudder to think what could have happened to her.
Other scenarios present themselves. She may, as her father believes, have been kidnapped. Or something horrible may have happened to her locally. In these potentialities one or more people know the circumstances of her disappearance, and unless evidence is offered or discovered to help guide them, investigators can only wait with the rest of us while they continue to search.
Many are led to help. Investigators have received more than 300 tips, none of which has panned out. But keep sending them. Police are conducting roadblocks to canvass folks who often drive through the area of Summer’s Ben Hill Road home to check if they noticed anything unusual. Any bit of information could help. We don’t know what police may know.
And too, hundreds have aided in the continuing search. Those activities, involving dozens of law enforcement and other organizations, come under the authority of Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson, who is experienced and dedicated. Residents may have every confidence that Sheriff Lawson will not allow this situation to go unresolved.
Summer’s picture is on billboards throughout the area. And reward money is being offered: David P. Garrahan of Kingsport wrote out a blank check for $25,000, saying “somebody knows something.”
As with last year’s case of missing toddler Evelyn Boswell, we all get caught up in stories like this, our hearts hurting more as time passes with no word. A massive search for little Evelyn ended with the discovery of her body on family property in Blountville, and still, little is known about why she died. All information, including the autopsy report, is under seal as the case slowly moves through the legal system.
As in every case like this, everyone needs to refrain from creating fictions and casting blame on social media, which only makes the job harder for law enforcement. Allow the opinions of other people to be theirs, and not yours. Let this terrible situation reaffirm your commitment to your family’s safety. Always know where your children are and what they’re doing.
Summer stands 3 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds. She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink shirt and might have been barefoot. Anyone with any information may call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND (824-3466.)
We will continue to hope and pray for Summer’s safe return.