You must look out for yourself and ask for what you want and need. Perhaps not every request will be fulfilled, but the lesson is that if you don’t ask, you’re probably going to be out of luck. Residents of Scott County who reside along failed secondary roads might keep that in mind.
Scott County supervisors have approved the Virginia Department of Transportation’s six-year plan for secondary roadwork with three new roads added this year, according to VDOT representative Jackie Christian. VDOT will now be working with supervisors to identify additional secondary roads for next year’s plan.
For the past several years, Christian said, the roads on the plan have been pulled from a board wish list created 10 years ago.
“Back in 2010, we didn’t have what you call a six-year plan. We had a six-year wish list,” Christian said. “So we dissolved that complete list, taking all those that were on the list and putting them over to the side and started back with a real six-year plan. How we’ve developed the plan since 2010 is pulling those from the top (of the wish list) to the plan.”
Christian outlined the plan during a recent public hearing at a Board of Supervisors meeting. He noted that a few of the roads on the plan have been completed: Route 653 (Hunters Valley East), Route 627 (Copper Creek Road), Route 670 (Addington Frame Road) and Route 760 (Kimblertown Road).
Construction has just begun on two other projects: Route 702 (Sherwood Forest Lane) and Route 703 (Robin Hood Lane).
Other projects slated for future construction are Route 707 (Newland Hollow Road), Route 753 (Beeline Road), Route 657 (Greens Chapel Lane), Route 681 (Gillenwater Chapel Road), Route 701 (Jayne Hill Circle) and Route 689 (Anne Goode Cooper Road.)
Also, Route 856 (Spurlock Hollow Road), Route 654 (Horton Summit Road), Route 693 (Eaton Hill Road), Route 660 (Obeys Creek Road), Route 641 (Turkey Lick Road) and Route 697 (Fowlers Branch Road). In addition, three other roads were added to the plan this year: Route 716 (Chestnut Ridge Road), Route 892 (Pippin Lane) and Route 895 (Falin Hollow Lane).
Christian said VDOT will be working with supervisors to identify additional secondary roads for next year’s plan. Organizing residents along roads that need work may help ensure a road gets on that list.
Meanwhile, it remains to be seen how much of a hit the pandemic will have on primary road and interstate construction. Use of roads has fallen some 80% as residents stayed home and, as a result, funding for transportation work has plummeted, resulting in a potential $870 million shortfall in Virginia, including $120 million in the fiscal year that ended June 30 and $750 million projected in the new two-year fiscal state budget.