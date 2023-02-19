kingsport city logo

There are lots of good reasons to give back and be of use, other than it just feels good. They include making a difference in your community, meeting people, and even improving your health, as volunteering does. It also sharpens your mind and helps keep your body fit, and improves your basic skills.

And if you live in Kingsport, you have dozens of opportunities to enjoy these benefits by serving on city boards and commissions. The city is always looking for volunteers. If you have an interest, visit servekingsport.com and answer a short questionnaire as to why you wish to volunteer, your previous volunteering experience, and what boards and commissions interest you.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.