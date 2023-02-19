There are lots of good reasons to give back and be of use, other than it just feels good. They include making a difference in your community, meeting people, and even improving your health, as volunteering does. It also sharpens your mind and helps keep your body fit, and improves your basic skills.
And if you live in Kingsport, you have dozens of opportunities to enjoy these benefits by serving on city boards and commissions. The city is always looking for volunteers. If you have an interest, visit servekingsport.com and answer a short questionnaire as to why you wish to volunteer, your previous volunteering experience, and what boards and commissions interest you.
Kingsport has nearly two dozen boards and commissions, including ones for historic zoning, higher education, Bays Mountain Park, Petworks Animal Services, the Kingsport Senior Center and the Kingsport Public Library.
Completing the survey does not guarantee an appointment, but the city wants to hear from you and help you find a board or commission that matches your skills and interests.
“We want Kingsport residents to know that helping neighbors and community programs leads to stronger generations,” says Adrienne Batara, public information and communications director for the city.
Those agencies include the Bays Mountain Park Commission, Beverage Board, Board of Zoning and Appeals, Cattails Golf Course Management, Construction Board of Adjustments and Appeals, Demolition by Neglect Committee, Emergency Communications District/E-911 Board, Employee Dependent Scholarship Program, Foreign Trade Zone Commission, Gateway Review Commission, Historic Zoning Commission, Kingsport Higher Education, and Kingsport Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Also, the Kingsport Public Library Commission, MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center Advisory Committee, Neighborhood Commission, Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, Petworks, Public Art Committee, Regional Planning Committee, Senior Center Advisory Council, Tree Advisory Board, and Visitor Enhancement Program Board.
If you’re looking for a job, working for the city brings its own set of rewards. To see what’s open, visit kingsporttn.gov and click on “Jobs” at the top of the screen. Here are some open positions and what they pay: bus/van driver, $29,681; police communications specialist, $33,592; comptroller, $77,785-$91,513; corrections officer, $31,969; day camp counselor, $10/hour; equipment operator, $33,592; IT manager, $60,767-$77,385; lifeguard, $10/hour; and wastewater plant mechanic, $37,102.